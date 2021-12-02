ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exclusive-KNDS readies 650 million euro bid for Leonardo units - sources

By Angelo Amante
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aa5du_0dCMntNg00

ROME (Reuters) -KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS) is close to making a 650 million euro ($736 million) binding bid for Leonardo’s OTO Melara and Wass units, three sources said on Thursday, in a move that could strengthen its position in the land defence sector.

The Franco-German consortium is conducting due diligence on the two units that Italian defence group Leonardo has put on the block and could submit its offer by the end of the year or early 2022, the sources familiar with the matter said.

KNDS is pitted against Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, which expressed an interest in the units but has not started formal due diligence and has put forward a less generous proposal so far, the sources said.

The Italian government, which controls both Leonardo and Fincantieri, is determined to have the final say on the deal.

As Europe pushes for closer cooperation on defence, Rome wants to keep open the door for cooperation between domestic and foreign groups, political sources have said, but also wants to protect jobs and growth at home.

As part of its proposal, KNDS has offered to include Italy in the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) tank project, an option that would give Leonardo the possibility of offering its sensors and electronics for the new tank.

OTO Melara, which makes naval and terrestrial cannons, would also fit into KNDS’s portfolio and strengthen its hand in a 2.2 billion euro contract that the Italian army is due to launch in the near future.

ELIMINATING A COMPETITOR

Italian metalworker unions FIOM and UILM said they had called a one-day strike at some Leonardo plants on Dec. 6 and will organise a rally in Rome on the same day against the sale of the two units to foreign groups.

“Foreign buyers, who specialise exclusively in the terrestrial field, have an interest in acquiring OTO Melara and Wass with the aim of eliminating a competitor ahead of the launch of a new contract for the Italian army,” the unions said in a flyer distributed to workers at an OTO Melara plant in the Italian city of La Spezia.

The sale could result in the splitting up of the two divisions’ land, naval, underwater and munitions’ businesses, in a move that could put at risk some of the 1,500 jobs at the units, FIOM and UILM said.

OTO Melara is currently a tank supplier to the Italian army together with Iveco Defence Vehicles, while Wass produces torpedoes.

Fincantieri, which started informal talks with Leonardo over OTO Melara and Wass before KNDS’ approach, could decide to join forces with other groups, the sources said.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knds#Franco German#Italian#Fincantieri#Mgcs#Fiom#Uilm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Euro
US News and World Report

Telecom Italia Nearing Decision on Advisers for KKR Deal - Sources

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia is moving closer to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could assign mandates as early as this weekend, two sources said on Saturday. A special committee set up to study KKR's non-binding bid approach, valued at 33 billion euros ($37 billion) including debt, met on Friday and will meet again over the weekend, the sources said.
BUSINESS
Variety

Canal Plus to Invest $680 Million in French, European Films Through 2024

Vivendi-owned pay TV group Canal Plus has signed a pact with France’s film guilds on Thursday to invest €600 million ($680 million) in French and European films from 2022 to 2024. Under the agreement, Canal Plus will have to dedicate 85% of the $680 million to French films over the next three years. The pact, which took six months to come to fruition, was signed by Canal Plus CEO Maxime Saada and France’s main film unions, the ARP, BLIC and BLOC, representing everyone from authors to directors, producers, distributors and exhibitors. The group has been considered as France’s biggest backer of French...
MOVIES
verticalmag.com

Airbus sees market for hundreds of H160Ms outside France

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 13 seconds. Airbus has set an ambitious sales goal for the militarized H160M helicopter, projecting that hundreds of the medium twin could enter service in Europe and elsewhere over the next two decades. France is expected to finalize a deal for up to 180 H160M...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman - report

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday. A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Cyprus: pope will transfer migrants to Italy after visit

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican...
POLITICS
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
wsau.com

Exclusive-Canada’s fall fiscal update to be ‘limited in scope’ – sources

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will deliver new fiscal and economic projections later this month but fresh spending will be “limited in scope”, a source familiar with the drafting of the document told Reuters on Thursday. Trudeau, who won his third election in September, is facing...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Abrdn to buy Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion

Fund manager Abrdn said it's buying Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion ($2 billion) from J.C. Flowers & Co. and management. Interactive Investor has over 400,000 customers and assets under administration of approximately £55 billion. Abrdn said the deal will help it achieve scale in the high-growth direct investing market, accessing new customer segments and capabilities. Abrdn said the deal will be double-digit earnings accretive in the first full financial year following completion.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy