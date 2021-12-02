ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

2 sports wagering locations approved; 5 others prepare to launch

By Editorials
Wbaltv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland officials approved sports wagering licenses for two venues and five others are preparing to launch. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday determined Riverboat on the Potomac and Long Shot's have met the qualification requirements for sports wagering licenses. MLGCC said the two venues are among...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ocean City Today

Sports betting approved at Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin

Sports betting is officially greenlit at Ocean Downs Casino. According to a wire story from The Center Square, the Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission approved in-house sports betting licenses for five Maryland casinos, including the Berlin gambling facility, on Nov. 19. Ocean Downs General Manager Bobbi Sample said in...
BERLIN, MD
Baltimore Times

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland host Free Minority Outreach Fair

Hanover, Md.— The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland are continuing the tradition of partnering with the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association (MWMCA) to create opportunities for small-, minority-, and women-owned businesses to engage with potential contracting partners. These include leading prime construction companies, utilities, education providers, professional...
MARYLAND STATE
pymnts.com

Nuvei to Add Arizona Event Wagering and Fantasy Sports Payments

A subsidiary of global payment technology platform Nuvei Corporation now has an event wagering and fantasy sports supplier license in Arizona, following the legalization of online sports betting in the state in April and the launch of regulated sportsbooks and sportsbook apps in September, according to a press release. Arizona...
GAMBLING
legalsportsreport.com

Which National Sportsbook Brand Got Virginia Sports Betting Approval?

It’s been about six months since the application period to expand Virginia sports betting opened – and the first winner is now known. PointsBet won one of the five remaining licenses to launch a sportsbook in Virginia. That’s according to the Virginia Lottery’s approval page, which updated Monday to include a temporary supplier license for PointsBet.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

New Hampshire sports betting wagers hit $98.2m in record October

New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market soared to a new record high in October as total handle increased by 109 per cent compared to last year. October’s handle of $98.2m was up 44 per cent versus the previous monthly high set in September by the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings.
GAMBLING
kotatv.com

The numbers are in and sports wagering is a win for Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Gaming numbers are in and up for the City of Deadwood with officials saying this is mostly due to one thing in particular. “Sports wagering, of course, is the thing that we think helped push those numbers up,” said Mike Rodman, Executive Director of Deadwood Gaming Association.
DEADWOOD, SD
baltimoremagazine.com

Sports Wagering Goes Legal in Maryland

Gone are the days of the bookie, those unseen characters who took bets from gamblers on pay-phones or in shady backrooms at horse tracks. Today, sports betting looks different—fancy, welcoming, and public. Walk onto the carpeted casino floor at Live! Casino & Hotel in Arundel Mills, for instance. Over the...
MARYLAND STATE
WestfairOnline

Connecticut reaps $1.7M in first month of legalized gaming and sports wagering

Connecticut generated approximately $1.7 million during its first month of legalized online gaming and sports wagering. According to data released by Gov. Ned Lamont’s office, the state collected approximately $513,000 from sports wagering and $1.2 million from online casino gaming in the period between the Oct. 12 soft launch and Oct. 31. The earnings were deposited into the state’s general fund.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Colorado saw record $491M in sports betting wagers last month

(The Center Square) – Colorado saw a record-high sports betting handle of $491 million in October, according to recently released figures from the Department of Revenue (CDOR). The total represents a 20.3% increase from September and a 133% increase from October 2020, CDOR said in a news release. Mobile sports...
COLORADO STATE
The Herald-Mail

State approves sports betting for Frederick facility

BALTIMORE — An off-track betting facility in Frederick, Md., is one of two venues approved this week for sports wagering licenses in Maryland. Long Shot’s, on Holiday Drive near the Francis Scott Key Mall, and Riverboat on the Potomac have met qualification requirements for sports wagering licenses, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 More Sports Wagering Applications Forwarded To State Committee; Five Casinos On Track To Open Sportsbooks In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more sports wagering licenses have been forwarded to a state committee for final approval, and sportsbooks at five casinos in the state are on track to open this month, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Thursday. The applications from Long Shots, a restaurant and off-track betting facility in Frederick, and Riverboat on the Potomac, an event space with food, off-track betting and lottery games located in Colonial Beach, Va., will be sent to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) for consideration. Riverboat’s sports gambling space will be located in Maryland, the gaming commission said. In...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pending Regulatory Approval, Sportsbook At Horseshoe Casino Could Open Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than six months after sports betting became legal in Maryland, the first bets are expected to be made later this week. This time tomorrow, invited gamblers will be placing bets at the Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Baltimore as part of a controlled demonstration for the gaming officials. It’s the last hurdle before taking bets from the public as soon as Friday. “We expect some very long lines,” said Horseshoe Casino Baltimore general manager Randy Conroy. Finishing touches are underway Monday inside the ground floor of the casino. “We’ll have every game visible,” said Conroy Conroy showed us where bets will be made...
BALTIMORE, MD
cdcgamingreports.com

Desert Diamond Casino joins Arizona’s sports wagering game

Desert Diamond Casino is joining the sportsbook game, just in time for college football’s championship season. The casino, at 1100 W. Pima Mine Road in Sahuarita, opened six new automated sports betting kiosks during a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. The kiosks, located adjacent to Desert Diamond’s sports bar, allow fans to bet on games at any time. The sports gambling will be locally run through a partnership with Desert Diamond and the Kambi Group.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Casinos Rake In Over $160 Million In November

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos hauled in more than $160 million in revenue last month, a 23-percent increase over the revenues they generated last November, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Monday. Over $67 million of those revenues, or over 41 percent, were contributed to the state’s coffers, up nearly $13.5 million compared to the $53.7 million contributed to the state for the same time last year. The state’s casinos generated nearly $49 million for the Education Trust Fund, about $10 million more than the roughly $39 million contributed to the ETF in November 2020. The largest share of casino revenues came from MGM National Harbor, which had $67.9 in revenues, up more than $12 million (or 22.7 percent) over the same period last year. The next biggest share was from Live! Casino & hotel, which generated $58 million, a $13 million increase from last November’s total. Horseshoe Casino ($15.7 million), Hollywood Casino ($7 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($6.6 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.9 million) combined to generate the remainder of casino revenues in November.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-based Cordish Cos. to sell three casino properties to real estate investment trust, lease them back

The Cordish Cos., the Baltimore-based developer behind Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and Power Plant Live!, will sell its three casino properties to a real estate investment trust that specializes in gaming sites. The deal with Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced Monday, is valued at as much as $1.8 billion, according to a news release sent by the Pennsylvania-headquartered firm. Cordish ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Towson Hot Bagels expands across Maryland

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Towson Hot Bagels (THB) continued their expansion across the Maryland area, with two new locations in Owings Mills and Columbia. Tony Scotto, the CEO of THB, said the company faced many setbacks as they planned to open. Owings Mills opened in June 2021 and Columbia opened in November 2020 before vaccines were available.
MARYLAND STATE

