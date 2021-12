John B. Scott, the new Texas secretary of state, believes that a “full forensic audit (of last year’s elections) will restore faith in Texas voting.” Someone should tell him that most Texans already have faith in Texas voting. That group should include most Texas Republicans, because their party did very well in the 2020 elections. Former president Trump carried the state easily, the GOP won all statewide races and maintained its control of the state House and Senate.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO