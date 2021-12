The Nebraska volleyball team enters the final weekend of the regular season controlling its own destiny as it tries to win a Big Ten conference title. The road is not easy however. Nebraska will play #5 Wisconsin on the road Friday. Nebraska and Wisconsin are tied atop the Big Ten standings as both are 15-3 in conference play. Wisconsin won the head to head matchup earlier this season in Lincoln winning in straight sets. The Huskers will then travel to play Purdue on the road Saturday. The Boilermakers are ranked #6 in the country and are currently third in the Big Ten standings just one game behind Nebraska and Wisconsin with a 14-4 conference record. The Huskers won the earlier head to head matchup in Lincoln 3 sets to 1. Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook visited with the media on Monday about the opportunity the Huskers have this weekend.

