Zeppos – Het Mercatorspoor is about two young men: Benjamin and Selene, played by Nathan Ninen and Brett Schulte. On his 18th birthday, Benjamin Correll inherited his father’s lost legacy, Ben Correll: a suitcase full of antiques, including a very rare old book. When he gives the old book to Celine, the girl he was a fan of, he inadvertently starts a chain reaction. An old man who introduces himself as Zeppos takes a keen interest in the book, formerly the property of the cartographer Mercator. Together they follow the secret path that Mercator left behind long ago, but a ruthless foe tries to prevent them from unraveling the mystery. Their dangerous pursuit not only brings them closer to Mercator’s secret, but also confronts Benjamin with his origins.

