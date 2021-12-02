How to help reduce the chance of a second heart attack or clot-related stroke
Herald Community Newspapers
2 days ago
(BPT) - Sponsored by Bayer. According to the American Heart Association, one in four heart attack or ischemic (clot-related) stroke survivors will have a second heart attack or clot-related stroke.1. To help prevent a second heart attack or clot-related stroke, lifestyle changes and communicating closely with your health care...
Our heart is one of the most important organs, but, surprisingly, we take care of it the least, loading it every day with stress and unhealthy diets. And that's too bad because fatty food increases cholesterol levels, which leads to vascular plaques that prevent the heart from working correctly. .
It’s long been known that smoking greatly raises the risk for heart disease and stroke. But in a new study, researchers found the first sign a smoker is developing cardiovascular problems also may be the last. They found smokers were more likely than non-smokers to have a heart attack or...
Six months ago, Suzanne Calicchio experienced a major cardiac arrest and "miracle" recovery. It took doctors 33 tries to shock her heart back into rhythm, and now, she's raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of heart attacks in women. Calicchio, 48, said that she came home from work on...
In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found a combination therapy of aspirin, statins and at least two blood pressure drugs can cut the risk of heart disease and stroke by more than half. The fixed-dose combination (FDC) therapies were examined both with and without aspirin in an...
In a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers found that a common drug used to treat overactive bladder could increase the blood levels of LDL cholesterol (or ‘bad’ cholesterol). This could accelerate the growth of plaque in arteries. In addition, the plaque also became...
Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. In a recent study published in Neurology, researchers found for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on.
Do you ever toss and turn at night with a weird, tingling feeling in your feet? Do you randomly feel pain and burning in them throughout the day? The cause could be small fiber neuropathy, and a diagnosis could lead to the discovery of more underlying illnesses. Small fiber neuropathy...
At a time of increasing legalization of marijuana, a growing number of people under 50 diagnosed with cannabis use disorder were later hospitalized for a heart attack, new research has found. The rising trend from 2007 to 2018 was most pronounced in three groups: ages 18 to 34, men and...
You might think all cardiovascular failures accompany chest agony or uneasiness in your left arm, yet throughout the long term, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you with regards to a coronary episode may not be near the real world. Investigations have discovered that not exclusively are these indications not trademarks for all patients, but rather ladies experience diverse respiratory failure manifestations than men. What's more, much of the time, warnings can manifest a long time before the genuine cardiovascular occasion, if you realize what to search for. Milestone research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on coronary failures among ladies observed that 95% of them foster new side effects a month before the occasion that disappear after their coronary failure, and 71 percent share a similar unpretentious manifestation.
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers found that people who eat a diet rich in vitamin K have up to a 34% lower risk of diseases in the heart or blood vessels. These findings shed light on the potentially important effect that...
It has been a mystery why some people live a perfectly normal life until experiencing a potentially deadly cardiac episode. Now, researchers present a possible explanation in a microscopic modification of a protein, which causes a mutation to turn harmful. The knowledge could help future diagnosis and drug regimens.
Having weak bones is a big concern as we get older. A fall or a misstep can easily fracture a brittle bone, and recovery time gets longer with age. To ward off this frightening event, many people try taking calcium to ensure their bones stay strong and flexible. But it turns out, because of their adverse side effects, these supplements might not be the best fix. Research shows that calcium supplements may increase your risk of heart disease and cardiovascular events, like a heart attack.
If you take a daily aspirin to help decrease your chance of a heart attack or stroke, you should check in with your health care provider. A new report indicates the over-the-counter drug may do more harm than good for some patients. Aspirin is a pain reliever and blood thinner,...
In a new study from Intermountain Healthcare, researchers found that patients with atrial fibrillation, the most common type of heart arrhythmia in adults, are at a much higher risk to experience serious complications from COVID-19 illness. They found that patients with a history of atrial fibrillation who have COVID-19 illness...
Brain stroke is a very dangerous disease. brain stroke effects are given below. 5-headache, ringing in the ears, nausea, fainting, and loss of consciousness. It increases with age, especially after 65 years. Treatment:. There is no cure for brain stroke but there are many therapies that can help you to...
Brussels [Belgium], November 23 (ANI): According to a new research, taking aspirin is associated with a 26 per cent increased risk of heart failure. The other factors associated with it are smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The findings of this research have been published...
Four hours into a nearly six-hour flight from Seattle to Mexico, Sara Metz felt overly anxious – far more than the usual jitters of a bride-to-be days before her wedding on a beach in Playa del Carmen. She was watching the movie “Unbroken” when that feeling hit. Thinking maybe the...
Comments / 0