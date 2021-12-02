ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs ups diversity targets as demographic data improves

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday raised the number of diverse directors it wants on portfolio company boards, citing rising shareholder expectations and more demographic data showing who is who. Starting in March, Goldman Sachs Asset Management will expect companies whose shares it owns to have at...

etfdailynews.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
wtvbam.com

Telecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia is close to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could even assign mandates this weekend, two sources said on Saturday. A special committee set up to study KKR’s non-binding bid approach, valued at 33...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman – report

BERLIN (Reuters) – Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post, is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday. A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board on Dec. 15, with...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Initiates Rating On This Electric Mobility Company

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich initiated Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $4.25, implying an upside of 23.5%. The analyst is positive on Xos's low-cost product strategy, underpinned by its vertically integrated battery pack and proprietary battery management system. Revich added that competitive intensity...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The notes do not bear interest. The notes will mature on the stated maturity date (December 8, 2023) unless they are automatically called on the call observation date (December 1, 2022). Your notes will be automatically called on the call observation date if the closing level of the S&P 500® Index on such date is greater than or equal to the initial index level of 4,567.00 (which level was set on November 30, 2021 and is higher than the closing level of the index on the trade date (December 1, 2021)), resulting in a payment on the call payment date (December 8, 2022) for each $1,000 face amount of your notes equal to $1,074.5.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Lennar Stock Climbs on Goldman Sachs Upgrade to Buy

Lennar (LEN) - Get Lennar Corporation Class A Report powered higher Wednesday after a Goldman Sachs analyst upgraded the second-largest U.S. homebuilder to buy from neutral and buy and boosted her price target to $140 from $108. Shares of the Miami company were up 4.6% to $109.93 at last check.
STOCKS
Fortune

A top Goldman Sachs dealmaker says inflation isn’t likely to stop the IPO and M&A frenzy in 2022

This story is part of Fortune‘s 2022 Investor’s Guide. Frenzy. mania. turbocharged. All those words have been used to characterize the dealmaking environment in 2021. Regardless of the language, the numbers speak for themselves: In the first 10 months of this year, the total value of global mergers and acquisitions hit $4.7 trillion—a 72% increase from that period in 2020, and enough to make 2021 already the highest year on record, according to Refinitiv, a market data provider.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Goldman launches Goldman Sachs Financial Cloud for Data, new cloud-based software created in partnership with Amazon (AWS) to offer data and analytics for financial institutions

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs announced Tuesday the launch of Goldman Sachs Financial Cloud for Data with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), a new suite of cloud-based data and analytics solutions for financial institutions. The new product will enable Goldman to quickly provision cloud-based data management, analytics, and security services to hedge funds and asset managers, among other firms.
TECHNOLOGY
TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Promises Paid Leave for Pregnancy Loss

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has announced several new employee benefits—including paid leave for pregnancy loss—in an effort to combat burnout and keep employees, reports the Wall Street Journal. Goldman employees are now eligible for 20 days of paid leave if they or their spouse has suffered a miscarriage or stillbirth. Goldman staffers are also entitled to 20 days of paid bereavement if they lose an immediate family member and five days of pay if they lose a family member or a loved one. Six-week unpaid sabbaticals are now available for Goldman workers who have been with the company for at least 15 years.
HEALTH
American Banker

Goldman Sachs adds new employee benefits to fight burnout

Goldman Sachs Group added new employee benefits, including higher retirement contributions, as part of a package of changes aimed at addressing worker burnout. “We’re focused on delivering energy optimization, resilience and mental-health programs that support our people in caring for themselves and their families,” Bentley de Beyer, the firm's global head of human capital management, said Monday in an emailed statement.
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Fed to kick off faster tapering plan from January – Goldman Sachs

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely double the pace of tapering its monthly bond purchases from January to $30 billion, and wind down its pandemic-era bond buying scheme by mid-March, Goldman Sachs strategists said in a daily note on Thursday. “The increased openness to accelerating the taper...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Told to Boost Capital Buffers

Global financial regulators told JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BNP Paribas SA to boost their capital buffers under rules intended to help avoid a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis, in which the largest lenders were deemed too big to fail. The Financial Stability Board...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Goldman Sachs says global oil reserves release ‘a drop in the ocean’

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A coordinated release from government oil reserves led by the United States may add about 70 million to 80 million barrels of crude supply, smaller than the more-than-100 million barrels the market has been pricing in, analysts at Goldman Sachs said. “On our pricing model, such a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Assumes IonQ As Fair-Priced, Initiates With Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari initiated coverage of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) with a Neutral rating and a $28 price, implying priced at the current level. While the company is one of the front-runners in the quantum computing space, there is a high level of uncertainty around the widespread adoption and commercialization of quantum computing and which forms of quantum computing ultimately capture market share.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Why these are the worst stocks to own right now: Goldman Sachs

Not every sector of the market is a longer-term buy even with stocks continuing to be on autopilot, warn strategists at Goldman Sachs. Some of the worst stocks to own in a U.S. economy trying to claw back from the COVID-19 pandemic are those with high exposure to tight labor markets, which runs the risk of pressuring profit margins as wages are hiked.
STOCKS

