Give President Biden, a Democrat, credit for reappointing Jerome Powell, a Republican, to a second four-year term as chair of the US Federal Reserve. In doing so, Biden passed up Lael Brainard, a Federal Reserve governor and the candidate much preferred by progressives, who in the abstract would also have been an excellent choice. He instead promoted her to vice chair. Firmly resisting strong pressure from the left wing of the Democratic Party, Biden accomplished several things.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO