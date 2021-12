Lewis Hamilton says the rules for racing are not clear after the drivers’ briefing at the Qatar Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was not investigated for his defensive move on Hamilton in Brazil, where the Red Bull driver retained his position after he failed to make Turn 4 and both cars ended up off the road. Mercedes failed in an attempt to get the decision reviewed this week, and after Friday’s driver briefing was more than an hour long, Hamilton says only Verstappen appears confident he knows what is allowed.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO