Knicks vs. Bulls – Thursday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (11/23/21) After a very scrappy game against the Detroit Pistons that saw a near brawl at center court, and two ejections, including LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, the Los Angeles Lakers will head east to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. The ejection for LeBron was very uncharacteristic as he has been ejected merely twice. Players, former and current fans, and experts all weighed in on the controversial play where it looks like James threw a backhanded punch at Stewart during a free-throw attempt. James will face a suspension of one game and miss this bout against the Knicks, which could further derail the Lakers’ mediocre start to the 2021-22 season. While the Lakers mounted an improbable comeback to win the game against the Pistons, it still will probably not carry any momentum forward that it otherwise would have if the altercation had not taken place. There is substantial distress in the Lakers organization from all sides right now. Without LeBron, the Lakers could struggle a bit against the Knicks.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO