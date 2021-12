John Mascarenhas, MD: Aaron, I’ll ask you this question. When do you prefer to introduce your MF [myelofibrosis] patient to a transplanter? Is it upon first meet and greet, or as they’re progressing, or once they’re high risk? Is there an optimal time to? Because as you know, and we’ve talked about before, that’s a complicated discussion and understanding the benefits and risks of transplants. So when do you initiate that?

