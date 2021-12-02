ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ocean plastic pollution is being colonized by coastal species

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, otherwise known as the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” is considered the world’s largest accumulation of ocean plastic. It’s so massive, in fact, that researchers found it has been colonized by species — hundreds of miles away from their natural home. The research, published in...

sandhillsexpress.com

Wired

Humans Have Broken a Fundamental Law of the Ocean

What was more surprising was how precisely this rule seemed to play out. When Sheldon and his colleagues organized their plankton samples by orders of magnitude, they found that each size bracket contained exactly the same mass of creatures. In a bucket of seawater, one third of the mass of plankton would be between 1 and 10 micrometers, another third would be between 10 and 100 micrometers, and the final third would be between 100 micrometers and 1 millimeter. Each time they would move up a size group, the number of individuals in that group dropped by a factor of 10. The total mass stayed the same, while the size of the populations changed.
SCIENCE
State
California State
The Conversation U.S.

Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source – a new report urges action

Plastic waste of all shapes and sizes permeates the world’s oceans. It shows up on beaches, in fish and even in Arctic sea ice. And a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine makes clear that the U.S. is a big part of the problem. As the report shows, the U.S. produces a large share of the global supply of plastic resin – the precursor material to all plastic industrial and consumer products. It also imports and exports billions of dollars’ worth of plastic products every year. On a per capita basis, the U.S. produces an...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Is the Population of Endangered Fin Whales Finally Recovering?

Under the US Endangered Species Act, the fin whale is now listed as endangered. However, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) downgraded it to vulnerable status in 2018. The world's second-largest whale species, fin whales, are protected under CITES Appendix I and the Marine Mammal Protection Act (after...
WILDLIFE
dronedj.com

DJI drones collect data for AnimaMundi ocean plastics map

Drone and technology company DJI has formed a partnership with conservation group AnimaMundi Ocean Data Solutions and catamaran manufacturer Lagoon to use drones aboard those boats in a project compiling the first comprehensive database of plastic waste along the world’s coastlines. DJI will be supplying drones to Geneva-based nonprofit AnimaMundi...
ADVOCACY
Fairfield Sun Times

Can Bacteria Solve Our Plastic Pollution Problem?

About 360 Million years ago, a toxic material that could not easily be broken down arose on planet Earth. The stuff would persist for thousands of years, amassing on land (and especially in forests) in daunting piles. These mounds stuck around for millions of years, so long that a heap of them fossilized. Today, humans dig up these deposits to burn as fossil fuel.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

To address plastic pollution, we need more than symbolic actions

The buildup of plastic in the ocean is a real problem. During the past decade or so, U.S. and European lawmakers’ “answer” has come in the form of bans, regulations, or taxes on various single-use plastic products. Yet such policies will do little to resolve the issue because they don’t address the key sources of the problem — particularly the fact that the waste emanates from Asia, Africa, and South America.
ENVIRONMENT
unep.org

Reframing tourism to address plastic pollution

At the intersection of greater environmental awareness, stricter public health measures and the return of the tourism industry lies an enduring threat: plastic pollution. Research shows that increased production and use of personal protective equipment in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly contributed to plastic pollution on beaches and elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
pnas.org

Plastic waste release caused by COVID-19 and its fate in the global ocean

Edited by B. L. Turner, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, and approved October 6, 2021 (received for review June 22, 2021) The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for single-use plastics that intensifies pressure on an already out-of-control global plastic waste problem. While it is suspected to be large, the magnitude and fate of this pandemic-associated mismanaged plastic waste are unknown. Here, we use our MITgcm ocean plastic model to quantify the impact of the pandemic on plastic discharge. We show that 8.4 ± 1.4 million tons of pandemic-associated plastic waste have been generated from 193 countries as of August 23, 2021, with 25.9 ± 3.8 thousand tons released into the global ocean representing 1.5 ± 0.2% of the global total riverine plastic discharge. The model projects that the spatial distribution of the discharge changes rapidly in the global ocean within 3 y, with a significant portion of plastic debris landing on the beach and seabed later and a circumpolar plastic accumulation zone will be formed in the Arctic. We find hospital waste represents the bulk of the global discharge (73%), and most of the global discharge is from Asia (72%), which calls for better management of medical waste in developing countries.
ENVIRONMENT
The Drum

Ad of the Day: Laser beam shark helmets among kids’ solutions to plastic pollution

To honor the United Nation’s Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, TBWA\Chiat\Day\LA has collaborated with Conservation International on an inspiring film tackling one of the biggest topics of recent times – plastic in our oceans. ‘Doing Nothing is Crazier’ features a group of young and optimistic kids who all pitch in with their ideas on how to solve the issue and protect something that we all rely on.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

You can help protect a fish species that is vital to oceanic ecosystems

Omega Protein Corp and Omega Protein, Inc. may not be household names, but many of their products are. These two companies, collectively known as "Omega," compose one of the largest reduction fishing organizations in North America. They capture and process fish known as menhaden, then resell the "reduced fish" for use in pet food, agriculture and aquaculture feed, and human fish oil supplements. By mass harvesting menhaden, Omega is putting the marine ecosystems in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico at risk, while also violating the Clean Water Act and other federal laws.
AGRICULTURE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Plastic poses risk to threatened species

VENUS — Among the wall of green oak leaves and palmetto fronds, a silver shimmer catches the eye of Tori Bakley, a research assistant at Archbold Biological Station. Torn and tangled in the scrub oak branches, a deflated balloon still manages to shine in the afternoon sun — the third released balloon she’s found in the field that week.
WILDLIFE
counton2.com

Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans

America needs to rethink and reduce the way it generates plastics because so much of the material is littering the oceans and other waters, the National Academy of Sciences says in a new report. The United States, the world’s top plastics waste producer, generates more than 46 million tons (42...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Plastic pollution: New meat tray 'could save tonnes of waste'

A new type of recyclable meat packaging tray designed by a Swansea University student could save thousands of tonnes in plastic waste. Alaa Alaizoki, who is studying for an engineering doctorate, has created a meat tray without a separate piece of absorbent plastic padding underneath. Mr Alaizoki said the technology...
ENVIRONMENT

