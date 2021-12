Hintz scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers. Hintz got a second deflection on an initial shot from John Klingberg to open the scoring at 10:59 of the first period. Five minutes later, Hintz set up Jason Robertson's tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Hintz continues to get the job done in November, with nine points in his last seven contests. A slow start to the season has him at just 10 points in 17 outings, but he's put that behind him in the last couple of weeks.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO