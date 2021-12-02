Wild's Frederick Gaudreau: Remains in virus protocols

LINE: Bruins -168, Flames +143; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against Boston. He's sixth in the in the league with 21 points, scoring seven goals and recording 14 assists. The Bruins are 6-1-0 at home. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2...
Formenton was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Saturday. Formenton will likely be in the lineup when the Senators return to action Monday against the Avalanche. He's notched three points through 12 games this season.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves to help the Florida Panthers remain perfect at home with a 5-4 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Owen Tippett, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers, who improved to 13-2-3...
It was a successful road trip for Calgary Flames sniper Johnny Gaudreau, who was named the National Hockey League’s first star of the week. With four goals and three assists, including two game winners, in four games, it was a no-brainer to acknowledge the 28-year-old after the clinic he put on.
Larsson is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and won't be available for Wednesday's game against Edmonton at a minimum, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Larsson will miss a fifth straight contest Wednesday and remains without a definite timetable for his return. Jan Jenik will likely continue to hold onto a spot in the lineup until Larsson is cleared to play.
DeKeyser (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Wednesday versus the Blues. DeKeyser will need to undergo further testing, and if he's confirmed positive, he'll be forced to miss 10 days. Marc Staal (illness) or Dan Renouf will take his place in the lineup Wednesday.
The Minnesota Wild snuck out a win in their second straight shootout. They claimed a lead early, but the New Jersey Devils forced their way back when the Wild let down their guard in the second and third periods. The Wild were fortunate Cam Talbot was sharp when they entered the shootout, his saves and Kevin Fiala’s goal won them the game as well as some very well-placed goalposts.
On July 13, Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent. He’s one of four big pieces of impending off-season business for general manager Brad Treliving. What kind of deal should we expect to see for Gaudreau?. Gaudreau, so far. Gaudreau is 28 years old. He’s in...
Zuccarello (hand) won't play Tuesday against Arizona, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello is evidently making progress in his recovery, but he'll nonetheless miss a second straight game Tuesday with his hand injury. Rem Pitlick will likely continue to skate on Minnesota's top line until Zuccarello is ready to return.
This week’s Minnesota Wild Check-In featured games against the New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild found their winning stride and won all three games, including avenging their previous loss to the Lightning. Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman were at the top of the scoring charts again.
Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
With Dustin Tokarski in COVID-19 protocols, there a good chance that newly acquired goalie Malcolm Subban will make his Sabres debut on Saturday. His last game in the NHL was for the Chicago Blackhawks back on May 3
