Free Agent Signings

In making the best of a bad situation news, former Dodgers outfielder DJ Peters may be heading out of the country to secure more money and better playing time. First, Peters made his MLB debut with LA last season, struggling to a .192 average in 18 games before being designated for assignment and ultimately traded to the Texas Rangers. Where most former Dodgers end up, apparently. In 52 games with Texas, the Glendora native hit just .198 but did connect on 12 home runs while driving in 34 runs.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO