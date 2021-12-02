Tesla unveils electric kids vehicle for the holidays — meet the Cyberquad

Tesla is unveiling an all-electric ATV model for kids called the Cyberquad.

Tesla is unveiling an all-electric ATV model for kids called the Cyberquad, modeled after the company’s Cybertruck design.

“Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars,” a description on Tesla’s website reads.

The ATV is powered by a lithium-ion battery and has 15-mile range while boasting a top speed of 10 mph, according to the site. Meanwhile, the ATV is recommended for kids 8 and older with a weight limit of 150 pounds, according to a FAQ sheet.

Cyberquad is not guaranteed to ship by the holidays, the website cautions, and typical shipping times will fall between two and four weeks.

The new ATV is on sale at Tesla.com for $1,900 and will be available for shipping within the continental United States, which excludes Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico.

