Raiders select center Tyler Linderbaum in latest 2022 mock draft

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Over the offseason, the Raiders traded away Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson for a third-round pick. Part of the reason for that move was due to Hudson’s salary and age, but they were also very high on Andre James.

James has started every game for the Raiders at center this year. While he has improved over recent weeks, it has still been a noticeable downgrade from Hudson to James.

So, could the Raiders look to upgrade the center position in 2022 and put James back into a reserve role? For the Raiders to replace him, an elite prospect would need to fall to them early in the draft in order to consider the move.

In a recent mock draft by Mark Schofield of the Touchdown Wire, he gave the Raiders the best interior offensive line prospect in the class in Tyler Linderbaum. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about the player and the possible selection:

“The Iowa center is a master of his craft, a bruiser and a finisher in the run game and a technician in pass protection.

He is also a finisher in the run game, and while Iowa relies heavily on zone concepts his technique and traits make him a fit for any scheme.

The Raiders saw their rivals Kansas City rebuild their offense with Creed Humphrey in the second round. Following that model, they address center in the first and get a premier player at the position.”

Linderbaum might be the best center prospect to enter the NFL draft in several decades. His closest comparison is Nick Mangold, who was an All-Pro player for the Jets for several years.

According to Pro Football Focus, he is their highest-graded player in college football this season. He was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and is the highest-graded run blocker during the college season. He is as good as it gets at the center position.

Center isn’t the biggest need area for the Raiders in 2022, but it would be hard to pass on an elite prospect on the offensive line. The Raiders love to add to their offensive line in the draft, so don’t rule out the possibility that’s what they decide to do in the first round next year.

