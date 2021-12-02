ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gerry V: If The Defense Keeps Slipping, This Could Be a Problem

By jmarlow5
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oW9sd_0dCMhHLq00

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty


The Hornets 2021-22 season has been a season of winning and losing streaks and the Hornets are currently marred in one of those losing streaks at the moment. Despite 36 points from LaMelo Ball on Wednesday night, the Hornets dropped their third straight game in a thriller 127-125 to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

The loss dropped the team to 13-11 and kicked off a month of December that will feature just four home games to nine road games and former voice of the team and Charlotte radio legend, Gerry Vaillancourt , hopes that this is a learning moment for the team. “You have nine road games in the month of December and you got two back-to-backs. Then you got an extensive road trip from December 13th-23rd and then you got Phoenix and Utah back-to-back. You’ve got to harden yourself and callous yourself.”

Vaillancourt believes that it starts on the defensive end where the Hornets have been struggling once again during this losing streak. “You’ve allowed 146, 133 and 127 in your last three. You see a team going back to some bad defensive habits in a three-game losing streak. Those habits were not existing when they went 8-1, so that is an area of concern.” He believes that those defensive habits must be corrected sooner rather than later, as well. “If this defense keeps slipping with this type team, this could be a problem. The little going on within that game, they’ve got to correct it. You don’t defend in this league,  you don’t go very, very far.

The Hornets will attempt to snap the losing streak on Sunday night against the division rival Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 PM right here on the home for the Hornets, WFNZ. Kyle Bailey and Travis “T-Bone” Hancock will get you started right here at 5:00 PM and Sam Farber will have the call of the game at 6.

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Lonzo sees the big difference in LaMelo Ball’s game now for the Charlotte Hornets

The idea that this wasn’t just the typical game was evident from the first possession, when the crowd’s murmur slowly increased in decibels as the opposing point guard made the first of many dribble moves against the person who bears a striking resemblance. Mom and dad were courtside along the...
NBA
NESN

Hornets Guard LaMelo Ball Had Himself Historically Good Game Friday

LaMelo Ball is the real deal. The young Charlotte Hornets guard was impressive last season as he took home the 2020 Rookie of the Year award and has continued to thrive in his sophomore season. Through 17 games Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamelo Ball
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Radio#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Takes Action Against The Bulls & Heat After Offseason Moves

When it comes to tampering, the NBA takes things very seriously. If a player comes out in public and encourages another player to sign with their team, you can expect a huge fine to come down the pipeline. Tampering is especially a problem in the offseason leading up to free agency. It always feels like teams have deals going on in the background when in reality, they are supposed to wait for the start of free agency before actually engaging in negotiations.
NBA
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy