Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow has caught 78 percent of his targets since 2020

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The job of an NFL receiver is pretty simple; catch the football. However, that’s not always what NFL evaluators care about when it comes to drafting and signing wide receivers.

Too often, they want players with above-average height, weight and speed and if they struggle to catch the ball, it’s something they can work on in the pros.

But Hunter Renfrow has shown just how far you can go in the NFL by just getting open and catching the football without elite size or athleticism.

According to Pro Football Focus, Renfrow has caught 78 percent of his targets over the last two seasons, which is the third-best in the NFL.

While Renfrow is a slot receiver, he doesn’t just catch a bunch of underneath passes. Since the start of the 2020 season, he’s averaged 11 yards per reception, which is among the most yards per catch for any slot receiver.

In his last 27 games, Renfrow has caught 120 passes for 1,314 yards and six touchdowns as he’s developed into one of Derek Carr’s favorite receivers. He’s coming off the best game of his career against Dallas (134 yards) and should see even more work with Darren Waller sidelined with a knee injury.

Renfrow isn’t the splashiest receiver in the NFL, but he is effective and efficient. Despite less-than-desirable physical traits, Renfrow has developed into one of the better receivers in the NFL.

