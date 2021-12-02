Omicron variant in the US: What we know

The omicron COVID-19 variant is in the U.S. The White House and public health officials said Wednesday afternoon that the case was confirmed in a traveler who returned to California’s Bay Area after a trip to South Africa. The person, who was identified as being between 18 and 49,...
So far, the omicron variant has been detected in several states across the country. Here are the states that have reported confirmed cases as of Dec. 3, 2021. In the US, the first confirmed case was reported Wednesday Dec. 1, in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa.
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
More restrictions could lead to another stimulus check. The World Health Organization has identified omicron as a variant of concern. Lawmakers in the U.S. have already taken action in response. Further lockdowns could be possible and lead to a fourth stimulus check. Lawmakers have shown no signs of passing legislation...
A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
The White House on Thursday said a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic travel is still on the table as the United States heads into the winter months and battles the new omicron variant, saying the Biden administration will continue to "evaluate and assess on a daily basis." President Biden on...
Scientists around the world are working to learn more about the omicron variant of COVID-19. The variant, already found in more than 20 countries, was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in several states have confirmed their own cases of the variant. What do...
The second and third cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in the U.S., one detected in a Minnesota man who had traveled to New York City for a convention, and the other involving a Colorado woman who had been vacationing in southern Africa. The Centers of Disease Control...
The Omicron variant was named a “variant of concern” by both the World...
Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
The first case of the newly detected COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has been reported in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday. The individual—who returned to California from South Africa on November 22—was fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms that are improving, the CDC said...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has hit the United States, and details of the first case have begun to emerge. Is the omicron variant in the U.S.?. On Wednesday, both the California and San Francisco departments of public health...
President Joe Biden's air travel restrictions go into effect in just a matter of hours because of concerns over the new omicron COVID-19 variant. The U.S. plans to ban travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries starting Monday. “It’s going to give us a period of time...
The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
