More Than A Game: WFT Wearing Causes On Cleats

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago

Who's your favorite Washington Football Team player?

Chances are, these days you follow him on social media. In doing so, sometimes we get a glimpse into who the person is under the pads and beyond the helmet.

On the field, those moments are rare. Uniforms are a necessary part of the game of course, but they make everyone look the same. Rules about gloves, bands and even cleats ensure no one player looks too different than their teammates.

Except for this weekend, as players and NFL personnel get to showcase causes near and dear to them on custom cleats they'll wear in their Week 13 games.

Says WFT in a press release:

As part of the NFL’s "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, more than 70 Washington Football Team players and coaches created custom cleats to raise awareness for initiatives and causes they are passionate about. Players will have the opportunity to wear the cleats during Week 13 when Washington takes on the Las Vegas Raiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiGRW_0dCMfUDx00
Washington Football Team Linebacker Jamin Davis' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Custom Cleats Supporting the National Museum of African American History & Culture Washigton Football Team (Photo By: Emilee Fails)

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke will be sporting American military-themed cleats in support of Children of Fallen Patriots.

Head coach Ron Rivera has a similarly patriotic theme to his custom footwear, as expected given his family ties and well-documented love of the military community.

Perhaps the best part about this weekend is the sheer amount of causes receiving support from athletes in a world where they have turned into influencers, more than ever before.

For wide receiver Curtis Samuel, his message will be about putting a stop to bullying, while DeAndre Carter shows his support for juvenile diabetes research.

Joining defensive lineman Daron Payne will be the Alabama Kidney Foundation and Lupus Foundation of America, along with defensive end Shaka Toney and the Boys and Girls Club of America.

There will be a fan-favorite on the field as well, as Charles Leno Jr. will sport The Hogfarmers on his cleats. Center Chase Roullier also had a pair of custom Hogfarmers cleats created, although will not be able to play due to injury.

There are so many great organizations and causes being supported this weekend by members of the Washington Football Team, as they take advantage of the opportunity to show the world a little more than their athletic talents.

For all the WFT causes and cleats showcased this weekend

Comments / 0

