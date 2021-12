Nine new cases of the omicron Covid variant have been detected across England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said, bringing the nation’s total to 22.In addition to 10 instances now also confirmed in Scotland, the UK’s total currently stands at 32, with Wales and Northern Ireland yet to record a single case of the new strain. The nine cases on Wednesday were found in London, the southeast, the northwest, the east Midlands and the east of England, according to UKHSA.Those who tested positive and their contacts are already isolating, the agency added, with investigations underway to establish...

