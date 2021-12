The Takeaway: All it takes is a wayward rock kicked up in traffic to ruin an evening, as it did for me heading home on night recently. I pulled over to inspect the damage and found a nice big round chip in my windshield—the second one in glass that wasn’t even two years old. I’ve played this game before, so I immediately made an improvised trip to locate a Permatex Windshield Repair Kit. Time is of the essence with windshield chips—they can easily and quickly become a crack reaching all the way across the glass. That’s happened to me, too. But I’ve used the Permatex kit a few times now, and it’s the best solution for a timely repair before a little nick becomes an unsalvageable windshield.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO