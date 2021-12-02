ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top ally of incoming Honduran president casts doubt on initiating China ties

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – A high-ranking ally of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro on Thursday said the Central American country does not need to establish diplomatic ties with China as long as its relations with the United States are good. Prior to Sunday’s presidential election, which Castro appears to have...

