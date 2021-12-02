NMPF Statement on the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort to help college students who have trouble affording food. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand had introduced legislation that would expand eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Under the legislation, 470,000 New York college students would qualify for food assistance. Currently, students are required to work in order to receive benefits. “This bill would permanently eliminate the work-for-food requirement for college students because students should be allowed to focus on their studies without worrying about where their next meal is coming from,” Gillibrand said. The senator said even before the pandemic, students on college campuses in New York and across the nation were experiencing high levels of food insecurity.

