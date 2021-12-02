NMPF Statement on the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act

MFU Puts Full Support Behind Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. Momentum is building for The Cattle Price Discovery, and Transparency Act as senators Tester, Grassley, Fisher, and Wyden introduced the legislation las week. This comes on the heels of a meeting in May between Montana Farmers Union, American Farm Bureau, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association in Phoenix, AZ, where the group discussed livestock market reforms. The consensus of the group was that there must be greater transparency in the cattle market. The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act address the significant concerns of the group. “This legislation will create a more competitive market for cow-calf producers and feeders,” said Schweitzer.
