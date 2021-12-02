ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NMPF Statement on the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act

southeastagnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new bill has been introduced that would require a hearing on the Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO). New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who introduced the legislation, wants to hear firsthand from farmers about the issues needing addressed. Gillibrand, joined by Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Sen. Susan...

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
speaker.gov

Transcript of Speaker Pelosi’s Remarks at Bill Enrollment Photo Opportunity for H.R. 6119, the Further Extending Government Funding Act

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats held a bill enrollment photo opportunity today for H.R. 6119, the Further Extending Government Funding Act. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for being here, for being there for the American people. It is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
naturalproductsinsider.com

U.S. lawmakers introduce CBD food bill

Four members in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday introduced a bill that would create a national regulatory framework for hemp-based CBD in food and beverages. The “CBD Product Safety and Standardization Act of 2021” would establish standards for hemp-derived CBD in food and direct FDA to issue regulations for labeling and packaging requirements, as well as conditions of use.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
CBS New York

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Introduces Legislation Expanding SNAP Eligibility For College Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort to help college students who have trouble affording food. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand had introduced legislation that would expand eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Under the legislation, 470,000 New York college students would qualify for food assistance. Currently, students are required to work in order to receive benefits. “This bill would permanently eliminate the work-for-food requirement for college students because students should be allowed to focus on their studies without worrying about where their next meal is coming from,” Gillibrand said. The senator said even before the pandemic, students on college campuses in New York and across the nation were experiencing high levels of food insecurity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
agdaily.com

Bipartisan bill addresses volatile milk pricing

U.S. Senators Gillibrand (D-NY), Leahy (D-VT) and Collins (R-ME) introduced their bipartisan Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to initiate the process of holding Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) hearings within six months allowing producers and industry to consider and review proposals that could change Class I skim milk pricing. This way, the producers who understand these dynamics firsthand will have a voice in formulating any potential changes in calculating the price of Class I milk. The introduction of this bill would pave the way for critical FMMO reform in not just Class I pricing, but potentially other areas of need.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Patrick Leahy
capitalpress.com

Pork producers lobby lawmakers

Hog producers are lobbying federal lawmakers on issues important to their industry during the National Pork Producers Council virtual fall fly-in this week. Preventing foreign animal diseases, addressing a shortage of agricultural workers and reauthorizing a livestock price reporting law are the primary issues. More than 100 producers from across the country are expected to participate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
chautauquatoday.com

Gillibrand Introduces Bill to Address Federal Milk Pricing

New York's junior senator is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation that would change the process of how milk is priced at the federal level. On Wednesday, Gillibrand helped introduce the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act. During a video conference call with statewide media outlets, including WDOE News, the New York Democrat said that the bill would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to initiate the process of holding Federal Milk Marketing Order hearings within six months, allowing producers and the dairy industry to consider and review proposals that could change Class I skim milk pricing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southeastagnet.com

BMPs Addressed in Bill

Florida Sen. Ben Albritton filed a bill (SB 1000) to address issues related to best management practices (BMPs), the Nov. 19 Florida Citrus Mutual Triangle newsletter reported. According to the Triangle, the bill addresses several issues stemming from outdated science supporting University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) nutrient recommendation rates pertaining to BMPs. The bill also clarifies that nutrient recommendations are purely recommendations that were never meant to be regulatory.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Trouble Ahead for the Next Farm Bill

A Successful Farming article says there may be trouble ahead for the upcoming Farm Bill in Washington, D.C. A former USDA official says the 2023 legislation could be in trouble if the political turbulence surrounding the last two farm bills keeps going into next year. “The deep polarization heightens the...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Farms#Dairy Industry#Nmpf#Fmmo#Economic Policy Committee
New York Post

Manchin begs Biden to revive Keystone pipeline after strategic oil tap

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) shrugged at the Biden administration’s release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Tuesday, describing it as a “Band-Aid” on a “self-inflicted wound” and calling on the president to revive the canceled Keystone XL pipeline. Manchin, the chairman of the Senate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sidney Herald

MFU puts full support behind Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act

MFU Puts Full Support Behind Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. Momentum is building for The Cattle Price Discovery, and Transparency Act as senators Tester, Grassley, Fisher, and Wyden introduced the legislation las week. This comes on the heels of a meeting in May between Montana Farmers Union, American Farm Bureau, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association in Phoenix, AZ, where the group discussed livestock market reforms. The consensus of the group was that there must be greater transparency in the cattle market. The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act address the significant concerns of the group. “This legislation will create a more competitive market for cow-calf producers and feeders,” said Schweitzer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDVM 25

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito introduces legislation to block undocumented immigrants from receiving federal legal settlements

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) introduced legislation on Thursday to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving federal dollars through certain legal settlements. The bill, labeled as the “Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act” (authored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)), comes as a response to the Biden Administration’s possible plans […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
southeastagnet.com

NCBA on Infrastructure Package

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the Build Back Better bill, is an infrastructure package focused on creating American jobs, rebuilding our nation’s roads and bridges, and combatting the climate crisis. President Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law back in mid-November. National Cattlemen’s Beef...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy