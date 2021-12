IARN — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the EPA needs to follow the law when it comes to maintaining the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard. Earlier this week, Hinson and the five other members of Iowa’s Congressional Delegation all expressed disappointment with the EPA for failing to finalize Renewable Volume Obligations levels for 2022 by the November 30th statutory deadline. Hinson tells the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network this missed deadline is unfortunate for farmers and biofuel producers.

