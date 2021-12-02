Schick promoted to Cedar Valley Lending Leader at Lincoln Savings Bank

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NAUGATUCK, CT and PINE BROOK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Connecticut-based Ion Financial, MHC, parent company of Ion Bank, and New Jersey-based Lincoln Park Bancorp, MHC, (OTC PINK:LPBC) the mutual holding company of Lincoln Park Bancorp, parent company of Lincoln 1st Bank, today jointly announced entry into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Lincoln Park Bancorp will be combined with Ion Financial, MHC and Lincoln 1st Bank will merge into Ion Bank. Concurrently with the completion of the mergers, Lincoln Park Bancorp, MHC will be dissolved. The merger agreement was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of all parties to it.
Comments / 0