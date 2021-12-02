ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schick promoted to Cedar Valley Lending Leader at Lincoln Savings Bank

sun-courier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Schick has been promoted to Cedar Valley Regional Lending Leader for Lincoln Savings Bank (LSB). In 2010, Schick joined LSB to help launch the Mortgage division of the bank, where he spent nine years leading the department. In 2012, he moved from the Cedar Valley to the Des...

www.sun-courier.com

Inside Indiana Business

Old National Bank Makes Promotion

Old National Bank has promoted Leo Lopez to commmunity lending market executive/senior vice president in Indianapolis. He has served 25 years in banking and most recently held the role of government & nonprofit relationship manager in Minneapolis. Lopez is board chair of the Latino Chamber of Commerce.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
StreetInsider.com

Ion Bank and Lincoln 1st Bank Announce Agreement to Merge

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NAUGATUCK, CT and PINE BROOK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Connecticut-based Ion Financial, MHC, parent company of Ion Bank, and New Jersey-based Lincoln Park Bancorp, MHC, (OTC PINK:LPBC) the mutual holding company of Lincoln Park Bancorp, parent company of Lincoln 1st Bank, today jointly announced entry into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Lincoln Park Bancorp will be combined with Ion Financial, MHC and Lincoln 1st Bank will merge into Ion Bank. Concurrently with the completion of the mergers, Lincoln Park Bancorp, MHC will be dissolved. The merger agreement was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of all parties to it.
BUSINESS
Finger Lakes Times

Community Bank promotes Humphrey

VICTOR — Community Bank has promoted Christopher “Chris” Humphrey to vice president/commercial banking team leader. In his new role, Humphrey will manage the Rochester commercial banking team. He will work to develop new business, manage existing client relationships, and lead the Rochester team to maximize loan growth and customer retention.
VICTOR, NY
Lincoln Journal Star

Swanson Russell promotes eight in Lincoln and Omaha

Lincoln, Nebraska (December 4, 2021) – Swanson Russell recently promoted eight in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Suzanne Petersen, Justin Klemsz, Kylie Legree, Kristi Leaders, Emily O’Malley, Michael Rudolf, Kaylan Petersen and Liz Dorland. Suzanne Petersen was promoted to account supervisor. Since joining Swanson Russell in 2017 as a senior...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#North And South#Cedar Valley Lending#Lincoln Savings Bank#Lsb#Mortgage#The Sales Leadership Team#Wartburg College
Caledonian Record-News

Community National Bank Promotes Nikole Brainard

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) President and CEO Kathryn Austin recently announced the promotion of Nikole Brainard to financial reporting officer and asset liability manager. Brainard started her banking career in 1995 as a teller in the Derby office. She joined the finance team in 2012. During her banking...
DERBY, VT
roi-nj.com

Glen Rock Savings Bank rebrands as Ascendia Bank

In advance of its 100th anniversary, Glen Rock Savings Bank, which has served the personal and commercial banking needs of northern New Jersey customers since 1922, has officially rebranded as Ascendia Bank. The bank said the new name and brand image became effective Oct. 25, and is not tied to...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
ingrams.com

Q&A with Bob Regnier, Bank of Blue Valley

Bank of Blue Valley’s iconic founder reflects on his industry and community as he heads toward retirement. Q: What elements came together that told you this was the time to pull the trigger on transition?. A: A number of things. Sold the bank, technology was bypassing me, COVID-19 reflection, a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Lebanon Reporter

The Farmers Bank promotes one, hires another

The Farmers Bank has promoted Brandi Dunn to the position of talent acquisition manager. In this role, she will focus on attracting and hiring talented candidates for positions with the bank, which is headquartered in Frankfort. Dunn joined the bank in December 2018 and is experienced in hiring and managing...
FRANKFORT, IN
Providence Business News

Brian Carillon Promoted to VP, Head of Consumer and Business Banking at Centreville Bank

Centreville Bank President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Harold M. Horvat today announced that Brian Carillon has been promoted to Vice President, Head of Consumer and Business Banking. He is responsible for overseeing the Centreville Bank branch network throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut, with a primary focus on branch performance.
BUSINESS
Billings Gazette

First Interstate Bank promotes Barth to director of bank systems

First Interstate officials are excited to announce that Candice Barth was recently promoted to Director of Bank Systems. In this role, Barth will be responsible for overseeing all application administration for the Bank, including developing and directing strategy. With more than 18 years at First Interstate, most recently as a...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility, among the nation’s worst, now faces $685,000 in fines

An Iowa nursing home cited for regulatory violations that contributed to abuse, neglect and the death of a resident has been added to a federal list of the nation’s worst care facilities and fined more than half a million dollars. The QHC Fort Dodge Villa in Webster County was cited in October for 18 federal […] The post Iowa care facility, among the nation’s worst, now faces $685,000 in fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Commercial Observer

Heitman Lends $163M on Hudson Valley Industrial Buy

Lincoln Equities Group and H.I.G. Realty Partners have nabbed $163.3 million of financing for the acquisition and construction of an industrial property in New York’s Hudson Valley, Commercial Observer has learned. Heitman supplied the loan toward the joint venture’s planned Brewster Distribution Center in Brewster, N.Y. Cushman & Wakefield’s John...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hometownheadlines.com

Banking: Dwight Stout returns to Greater Community Bank as Senior Vice President, Lending Officer. Also: Dividend at RCB Financial.

Media release: Dwight Stout has joined Greater Community Bank as Senior Vice President, Lending Officer. Dwight served as a valuable member of the Greater team from the bank’s beginning in 1996 to 2010, serving as President from 2005 – 2010. Most recently, Stout served as the Executive Vice President of Mount Vernon Bank in Vidalia, GA. Prior to that time, he has held extensive positions at other financial institutions.
VIDALIA, GA
sun-courier.com

Hansen Foundation donates pork snacks for Iowa students

With one in eight Iowa children facing food insecurity, Iowa Select Farms, under the leadership of the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation, are driving the change to help end childhood hunger. Through the Power Snack program, Iowa Select Farms employees will be giving ham and bread coupons, along with pork sticks, to teachers and schools for distribution to their students. This program will supply enough coupons to total over 1,000,000 ham sandwiches, as well as 20,000 pork snack sticks, to help end childhood hunger, which the Foundation’s Power Snack program has been tackling for 9 years.
IOWA STATE
INFORUM

The Best of the Red River Valley 2021: Best Bank

“What makes us stand out among the many banks around us, from the big national institutions to the local players, is that our growth has largely been organic (rather than through mergers and acquisitions) – and most importantly, that we’ve never lost sight of our core values as we grew,” President and CEO Michael Solberg said. “We’re large enough to provide a full range of sophisticated financial services, but small enough to know you by name and continue to act in the best interest of our customers.”
ECONOMY
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Holiday Hoopla, Winter Wonderloo kick off Cedar Valley holiday season

WATERLOO — Thousands poured into the downtown districts of Cedar Falls and Waterloo this weekend to help kick off the holiday season. In Cedar Falls on Friday, a year after residents could only wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus from their vehicles in a drive-by parade due to social distancing, families packed into the River Place Plaza for a night of entertainment including dancing, singing, skits and live music.
WATERLOO, IA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Otto Schoitz Foundation awards $2.8 million in grants to Cedar Valley organizations

The Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded $2,828,000 to organizations aligned with the mission of improving the health and wellbeing of the Cedar Valley. Since its 2016 inception, Otto Schoitz Foundation’s total grantmaking in the Cedar Valley exceeds $12.5 million. The fall 2021 grants are directed to 17 local organizations providing...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Mercantile Bank expands commercial lending team in three markets

Mercantile Bank of Michigan is expanding its commercial lending presence across the state with the addition of several new team members. The Grand Rapids-based bank said Monday, Nov. 22, it hired commercial lenders in Grand Rapids and Lansing and expanded its footprint by creating a northern Michigan commercial lending team.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

