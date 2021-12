It's not about how you win, particularly when you are playing on the road in conference. It's just about finding a way to win. USC found a way to win Saturday afternoon at Beasley Coliseum. The Trojans came from behind to take a 63-61 victory over Washington State in Pullman. Chevez Goodwin scored the game-winning basket with 16.0 seconds remaining. Boogie Ellis drove from the left wing and drew multiple defenders before finding an open Goodwin on the right side of the rim. It was the third and final lead change in the final minute.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO