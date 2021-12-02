A.J. Quetta named assistant hockey coach at Bishop Feehan 10 months after injury

A.J. Quetta was always going to be a part of the Bishop Feehan hockey family no matter what, but now he's part of the staff there.

Bishop Feehan announced on Thursday that Quetta has been named an assistant coach for the varsity boys hockey team, 10 months after Quetta suffered a serious spinal cord injury while playing for the team.

Quetta sustained the injury that left him paralyzed from the chest down during a game on Jan. 26 when he crashed hard into the boards. His recovery has included a three-month stay at a specialized rehabilitation center in Atlanta.

Upon his return to Boston in May, Quetta served as the Bruins' fan banner captain for their first playoff game with full capacity at TD Garden.

Quetta, now 19, told WPRI in August that he continues to make progress and that his goal is to walk again.

In his new role as assistant coach, Bishop Feehan says Quetta will work with the team's forwards and help break down practice and game film, as well as help with brand building and program communication efforts.

Quetta's teammates helped lead fundraising efforts for Quetta and his family right away after his injury and created the "AJ's Army" movement.