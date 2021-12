Clyde “Big Hand” Huff Sr., resident of Franklin County, born Dec. 3, 1938, to Horace Huff, Sr. and Mary Etta Huff, departed this early life, Nov. 25, 2021. He was a second-generation logger and founder of Huff Timber, LLC. This legacy was passed on to his two sons, Clyde Huff, Jr. and Grant Huff.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO