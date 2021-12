Looking for a new position in the new year? Townsquare Media in Evansville has an immediate opening for a full-time Administrative Assistant!. Townsquare Media is looking for a bright and energetic Administrative Assistant to join our growing team. This position is responsible for providing front-line support to our sales department in both pre-sale and post-sale tasks. This is a highly collaborative and detail-oriented role where you will serve in organizing marketing solutions for our clients. This position requires a natural communicator with a professional yet friendly and outgoing personality. This position requires the ability to multi-task in a busy atmosphere.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO