ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets make NBA history for consecutive wins after long losing streak

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s74d6_0dCMcfA700
Photo by Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

It’s well known that young NBA teams tend to run hot and cold, but the 2021-22 Houston Rockets have taken that to an extreme.

Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma City — even with big names like Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green lost due to injury — was their fourth consecutive win. That streak began immediately after Houston (5-16) had lost 15 games in a row.

“We had to dig deep,” said Jae’Sean Tate, who led the way with a career-high 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 blocked shots in Oklahoma City. “That just showed our fight. We got fight. We got dog.”

According to Stats Perform, the Rockets are now the first team in NBA history to win four straight games when coming off a losing streak of at least 15 games. They will look to extend their historic turnaround to five consecutive wins when Orlando visits Houston’s Toyota Center on Friday night, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Central.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon reveal secret to Rockets’ 3-game win streak after 1-16 start

Coming off a three-game winning streak, the mood in Toyota Center has been more jovial of late. Gone is this feeling of uneasiness and in is the feeling of stress-free basketball. Winning, even on a small scale, alleviates so much pressure for NBA teams, and the Houston Rockets are a good example of that right now. After an intentionally light practice, the Rockets were all smiles as they approached media for their regular appearance.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Rockets hoping to see losing streak end in New York vs. Knicks

Houston Rockets (1-14) vs. New York Knicks (8-7) November 20, 2021, 4:00 p.m. CT. Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY. Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis. Knicks: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. The Houston Rockets will continue their...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae'sean Tate
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Jalen Green
MySanAntonio

Rockets beat Bulls 118-113 to end 15-game losing streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games...
NBA
phillytrib.com

Are the post-James Harden Rockets poised to make the wrong type of history?

The Houston Rockets surely understood that there would be harsh consequences for trading James Harden. After all, the 2018 MVP had served as the franchise’s centerpiece for eight seasons, claimed three scoring titles and led a pair of runs to the Western Conference finals. But the January blockbuster that reunited...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Silas, Danuel House react to Rockets ending 15-game losing streak

The Rockets were bound to snap their losing streak. No matter how bad the team is, it just wasn’t probable that they would finish the season with only one win. However, it was pretty unlikely that it would happen against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the Chicago Bulls. Even unlikelier was doing it without star prospect Jalen Green.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Stats Perform#Nba Teams#Toyota Center#Houstonrockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
Indy100

Drake met an old couple at a basketball game who didn’t know who he was and named them his ‘new parents’

Drake met an older couple at an NBA game who didn’t recognise him - and he soon crowned them his “new parents”.The rapper - who was sitting courtside at the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder and Houston Rockets game with a friend - happened to be sitting next to an older couple who didn’t realise that he was a world-known musical artist.As cameras started to show the “Certified Lover Boy,” the older gentleman appeared to ask if he was a notable person.Drake was evidently entertained with the exchange and started to laugh as he called for the camera to focus...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy