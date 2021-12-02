ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield County, SC

Manhunt ends: suspect arrested at South Augusta apartment complex

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
Trevonta Randell Langford (Photo courtesy of the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office) Edgefield County Sheriff's Office

The Edgefield County Sheriff's office has apprehended the suspect who was the subject of a five-day manhunt.

Police arrested Trevonta Randell Langford without incident Thursday, according to Sheriff Jody Rowland. Law enforcement is still currently at the scene in South Augusta.

"The investigation intensified last night and we followed leads throughout the night," Rowland said. "We partnered with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to make the arrest."

Langford is facing multiple felony charges including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence of high and aggravated nature.

He is being held in Richmond County until his extradition hearing.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Aiken, SC
