ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

3 billion birds are gone, scientists tell us the ways to bring them back

ctpublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have warned us: since 1970 nearly 3 billion North American birds have disappeared. This hour, ornithologist Pete Marra, from Georgetown University joins us to talk about how to...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 2

Related
indianapublicmedia.org

Scientists study the unique birdsong known as bird incubation calls

Y: Don, parents take on so many different roles to prepare for the birth of their children, and birds are no exception. We now know that birds communicate about high temperatures in the surrounding climate to their chicks before they hatch. D: And of course, Yael, they communicate through song....
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Testing social scientists with replication studies shows them capable of changing their beliefs

A team of researchers from the University of Alabama, the University of Melbourne and the University of California has found that social scientists are able to change their beliefs regarding the outcome of an experiment when given the chance. In a paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, the group describes how they tested the ability of scientists to change their beliefs about a scientific idea when shown evidence of replicability. Michael Gordon and Thomas Pfeifer with Massey University have published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue explaining why scientists must be able to update their beliefs.
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Variant May Be "Worse Than Nearly Anything Else About" Warn Scientists

- It can be tempting to think of medical discoveries and developments as a kind of to-do list. You know – first, we eradicate smallpox, then we find a vaccine for polio, then we cure cancer, and then we’re done. In reality, it’s often more of a never-ending tug of war between humanity and diseases. Along comes a new virus, and so scientists develop a treatment to thwart it – only for the virus to evolve a way to beat that treatment, and the whole thing starts all over again. We’ve already seen that happen with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic – in fact, at this point 99 percent of COVID-19 infections aren’t from even the original virus at all, they’re from the Delta variant.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Climate Science#National Audubon Society#Climate Change#North American#The Earth Commons#Ctaudubon Org
North Dallas Gazette

New N’COBRA study finds genetic damage from historical racism linked to poor health and transgenerational trauma in Black Americans

CHICAGO – When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for their cutting-edge efforts.
HEALTH
inquirer.com

Racist U.S. history curriculums omit important stories of America’s First People | Opinion

At the time of Columbus, anywhere from seven million to 15 million Indigenous people were living in the continental U.S. Over the following centuries, one million to four million or more were exterminated through war or diseases or forcibly assimilated into the dominant white culture. Along the way, the U.S. violated more than 500 treaties and stole 1.5 billion acres of Indigenous land.
SOCIETY
arcamax.com

US-backed therapists tell people in Costa Rica that LGBTQ feelings are 'wrong' and 'nobody is born homosexual,' probe finds

At least two therapists linked to U.S. religious groups are telling people in Costa Rica that homosexuality is “wrong,” an investigation published Wednesday has found. Undercover reporters with openDemocracy, a U.K.-based global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture, reached out to groups who claimed they could help them overcome their sexual orientation.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
CleanTechnica

Nurdles Are Tiny Plastic Pellets In The Ocean, And There Are Billions Of Them

An article in The Guardian this week that was describing something as toxic as an oil spill — nurdles — and I was appalled and motivated to further raise awareness about these. Nurdles are tiny plastic pellets that are floating in the ocean. There are billions of them. Strangely, though, they are not classified as hazardous.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Why Reducing Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Burning Fossil Fuel Will Have No Effect On Climate

Politicians and international organizations think we can stop climate change by eliminating 0.13% of the greenhouse gas in the atmosphere in spite of the fact that climate has been changing all by itself for four billions years. “…the most dangerous greenhouse-gas emissions come from the front ends of politicians, not the back ends of cows…” – Walter Russell Mead.
ADVOCACY
techxplore.com

Scientists discover way to improve perovskite efficiency and stability

Researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and affiliated institutions across the country have bolstered the efficiency of perovskite solar cells by as much as 16%. The effort involved combining a two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layer with a three-dimensional (3D) perovskite layer, which yielded a solar cell with improvements in...
SCIENCE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon scientists know enough about Omicron to be worried

The latest Covid-19 variant of concern has never appeared in Oregon – ever.  Dr. Melissa Sutton, the Oregon Health Authority’s medical director of respiratory viral pathogens, reviewed all of the state’s genome sequencing data on Covid-19 samples last week. She told the Capital Chronicle that none of the samples resembled Omicron.  But that’s likely to […] The post Oregon scientists know enough about Omicron to be worried appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Innovate Long Island

Bot matrix: Scientists spot social spambots’ tip-off tell

With so much concern over artificial intelligence-powered devices listening to us, are we paying enough attention to what AI is saying?. The study by SBU and University of Pennsylvania researchers, published recently in the scientific journal Findings of the Association for Computational Linguistics, applies cutting-edge machine-learning and natural language-processing algorithms to the social bots, ultimately estimating 17 attributes – including five personality traits (such as experience and neuroticism) and eight emotions (such as joy, anger and fear) – to determine how “human” they actually sound.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy