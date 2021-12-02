ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson: 'I Looked Like a Rookie'

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It took a few days for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to move past his struggles Week 12 against the Browns.

That's just the way he wanted it.

“I let it fester. I need to feel it. I need to feel that pain," Jackson said. "That’s pain right there. The defense is making great stops, and I’m putting my defense back out there right away. It was happening right away, and I’m looking at film ... It was like, they stopped them, we get back out on the field, and interception. I’m like, ‘What the ...?’

"I’m watching the film like it’s fate. So, yes; I let it fester for a couple days, and then I let it go and get prepared for the Steelers, for my next game, whoever it is.”

Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions against the Browns and was clearly frustrated. While Jackson didn't play his best, he had a remarkable touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews that helped provide a key 16-10 victory.

He is the first quarterback since 2013 to win a game after throwing four interceptions

“Bad passes and inaccurate, underthrown passes – that’s all I’ve seen," Jackson said about the struggles. "Bad reads. I looked like a rookie. I looked like a rookie.”

On the season, Jackson has thrown for 2,162 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions,

Jackson was not happy with his last performance but is fully prepared to move on to the next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He hasn't played at Heinz Field since 2019 after missing last year's game because of COVID-19. Jackson is looking forward to the wild atmosphere and the sea of Terrible Towels.

"I know it’s going to be loud, loud as ever. I know some of our fans are going to be there, too," Jackson said. "I know ‘Flock Nation’ is going to be at Heinz Field, but I just can’t wait to hear the noise, hear the atmosphere, smell it, feel it [and] all of that.”

