8 Tempting Spanish Whites and Sparklers for $25 or Less

There's always been a whiff of insanity around truffles, the subterranean fungi coveted for their extraordinary fragrance, but this fall, the nuttiness has reached new heights. Devastated by a summer drought, white truffles are having their worst season in memory, and prices have mushroomed from a relative "bargain" of $1,000 per pound two years ago to $6,000 per pound and higher, cementing their status as the world's most expensive food. Walk into a top New York restaurant, and the egg with polenta and a few grams of white truffle that used to run an outrageous $175 will costan even more outrageous $275 now. Some will glumly cross truffles off their holiday list; others will pony up.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO