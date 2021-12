Things got heated in Saturday night's contest between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. With the game tied at two in the second period, Charlie McAvoy and Joel Farabee broke out into a quick fight. At regular speed, it really doesn't look like much happened, which you see in the first video. The second one is slowed down and shows McAvoy landing a big one immediately to knock Farabee's helmet off. He then lands another big blow, followed by a third to end this one in a hurry.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO