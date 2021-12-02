No. 25 Seton Hall takes on Nyack

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Eight games into the season, the University of Maryland and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways, the university said Friday. Assistant Danny Manning will serve as interim head coach. In a statement, athletic director Damon Evans said he and Turgeon had several conversations before deciding on a coaching change. Evans lauded Turgeon’s decade-plus career with the Terps, saying he coached with “distinction and honor.” “He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories,” Evans said. “He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish...

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO