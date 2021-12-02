ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 25 Seton Hall takes on Nyack

By The Associated Press
Nyack vs. No. 25 Seton Hall (6-1) Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates are set to battle the Warriors of Division II Nyack. Seton Hall...

The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
College Basketball
Basketball
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
The Baltimore Sun

Mark Turgeon out as Maryland men’s basketball coach after 10-plus seasons

The University of Maryland and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon announced Friday that they’ve mutually agreed to part ways, abruptly ending his tenure less than a month into his 11th season with the Terps. Turgeon led Maryland to appearances in five of the past six NCAA tournaments but struggled to establish the program among the nation’s elite. His teams were 226-116 overall since he took ...
Bryce Aiken
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
On3.com

Ohio State defensive back enters transfer portal

Ohio State defensive back Craig Young has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Young, a redshirt sophomore, had 15 total tackles this season (six solo stops) and half a tackle for a loss. Young has played in every game for Ohio State this year, just one year removed from playing in the first four games of the abbreviated 2020 season. Over his three-year career, he appeared in 24 games for the Buckeyes, logging 25 tackles (14 solo stops), half a tackle for loss, two passes defended and a pick-six, which came this season against Maryland.
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland, Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Turgeon Mutually Agree To Part Ways, School Says

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Eight games into the season, the University of Maryland and men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon have mutually agreed to part ways, the university said Friday. Assistant Danny Manning will serve as interim head coach. In a statement, athletic director Damon Evans said he and Turgeon had several conversations before deciding on a coaching change. Evans lauded Turgeon’s decade-plus career with the Terps, saying he coached with “distinction and honor.” “He leaves College Park as the 2020 Big Ten Conference champion and with more than 225 victories,” Evans said. “He’s a great coach and a great person, and I wish...
Meechie Johnson Jr. pushes Ohio State past No. 21 Seton Hall

Meechie Johnson Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left to lift Ohio State to a 79-76 win over No. 21 Seton Hall in the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off on Monday. The freshman guard was five feet behind the line for the Buckeyes (4-1) when he launched the shot after Jamir Harris' steal and layup with 14 seconds left drew Seton Hall (3-1) even at 76.
No. 21 Seton Hall looking for consistency vs. Bethune-Cookman

No. 21 Seton Hall grabbed the attention of the college basketball world 10 days ago with a come-from-behind road upset of Michigan, which at the time was considered a top-five team in the country. Since then, the Big East upstart has shown it is still a work in progress. The...
Out to rebound from tough loss, Seton Hall faces Cal

Seton Hall will attempt to bounce back from its first loss of the season when the 21st-ranked Pirates face California in the Beach Division consolation game of the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off on Wednesday night. The Golden Bears (2-3) fell into the consolation game following an 80-60 drubbing at the...
Seton Hall University
College Sports
College Basketball
Basketball
Sports
Top 25 roundup: Ohio State nips No. 21 Seton Hall

Meechie Johnson Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left to lift Ohio State to a 79-76 win over No. 21 Seton Hall in the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off on Monday. The freshman guard was five feet behind the line for the Buckeyes (4-1) when he launched the shot after Jamir Harris' steal and layup with14 seconds left drew Seton Hall (3-1) even at 76. Seton Hall had a final chance, but a 3-point attempt by Tyrese Samuel from near midcourt was off-target.
Meechie Johnson's Signature Moment Lifts Buckeyes Over Seton Hall

Meechie Johnson Jr. early-enrolled at the semester break at Ohio State last year so that he could get his feet underneath him and get in the rhythm of college basketball. While the freshman guard played some minutes during last year's Big Ten runner-up run, he's still been looking for a moment to truly announce his presence to Buckeye fans.
OHIO STATE
Johnson beats buzzer; OSU nips Seton Hall

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Meechie Johnson Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left and Ohio State beat No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Seton Hall guard Jamir Harris stole it and raced for a fast-break layup to tie it at...
