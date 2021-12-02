ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Law School Creates Ben Crump Social Justice Center

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — A South Florida law school announced on Thursday the creation of a new Center for Social Justice named after Ben Crump, the Black civil rights attorney who has gained national notoriety representing victims of police brutality and vigilante violence. The Benjamin L. Crump Center for...

