Callie Brownson has twice experienced the exhilaration of winning football world championships as a player on the national team. “There is also no better feeling in the world than playing your tail off and then somebody putting a gold medal around your neck,” the Browns chief of staff said Thursday. “It is just very special to be able to represent your country in something that you love so much and to be able to share that with 44 other women who love it just as much as you do.”

