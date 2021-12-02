ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Buy your Christmas tree now before they're gone, Denver area vendors say

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Many Christmas tree vendors in metro Denver expect to sell out this season and are urging customers who want the pick of the lot to shop earlier.

Supply chain issues have affected the availability of trees this year, along with forest fires and extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest, where many vendors get their inventory.

“Our sales have been phenomenal. The public is really coming out,” said Dennis Richey, company foreman for the Neighborhood Christmas Tree Co.

The company, owned by Brian Chrinka, expects to move some 4,000 trees at its locations in Denver (Old Elitch Gardens' Carousel Pavilion), Thornton (Denver Premium Outlets), Aurora (Stanley Marketplace) and Littleton (Aspen Grove Shopping Center).

“Most of our trees are from Michigan, North Carolina and Canada — so we’ve had no issues with supply this year. A lot of that has to do with us being in business for 12 years having relationships with the farmers,” Richey said.

But Pete Elliott, owner of Nice Christmas Trees — who claims his lot on Santa Fe Drive is Colorado’s largest — said he usually gets 13,000 trees a season. This year, he was only able to secure 11,000.

“The back of the lot looks empty compared to years past,” Elliott said. “We will run out.”

Forest fires in Oregon, coupled with extreme temperatures over the summer, damaged Christmas tree crops there.

“That heat collapsed the veins in the trees and just killed them,” he said. “Those aren’t coming back. It killed the seedlings and littler trees.”

Elliott’s father started the lot in 1965. Now it has three locations, the main one at 1720 S. Santa Fe; West 112th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard; and Parker Road and Broncos Parkway. Nice Christmas Trees also supplies 15 to 20 “mom and pop” lots, or those run by nonprofit groups for fundraisers, he said.

“It’s been a rough four years for the industry,” Elliott said. “Global warming has definitely had an impact. I mean, it just killed all those trees last year.”

Matt and Aliona Slavin of Parker were shopping for a tree Wednesday at the Pine Lane Nursery. It didn’t feel like Christmas, they said, as they wore short sleeves in sunny, 70-plus degree weather.

“We buy a fresh one every year,” Matt Slavin said. “Mainly it’s for the smell. It makes the whole house smell like it's holiday time.”

“I feel like it’s the tradition more than anything,” said Aliona Slavin. “My family always had a fresh one when I was growing up.”

The Slavins said they had a bad experience with a tree lot a couple of years ago, so they’ve stuck to the local nursery “we can trust.”

They heard about the supply chain issues and read about shortages in other states.

“That’s why we're here early,” Matt Slavin said.

Pine Lane General Manager Jackie Steinheimer said the lot has had supply issues the past couple of years.

“And I feel like the trees they do have are a fair amount shorter than we’ve seen in previous years. … The growers seem to be challenged,” she said.

Early sales have been strong, she said. Last year, with everyone stuck at home and wanting to celebrate, they sold out early.

Vendors agreed the most popular trees are Noble and Fraser firs. Slavin said they’re more expensive but smell the best.

Steinheimer said her most popular brand is called the concolor fir, also known as the white fir. Pine Lane has already sold out of those trees.

Tyler Sherwood, owner of Jolly Christmas Trees, said his supply chain problems came from trucking issues, not tree farmers.

“I contract with five different trucking companies for good rates and we shopped around multiple places this year,” said Sherwood, who has lots in Colorado Springs, Aurora and Parker. “We booked way more than we wanted, but good thing because one of my truckers went MIA. I guess he found someone to pay him more for the load. We’re finally getting our last truck (Wednesday), when it should have been here two weeks ago.”

And it cost him $2,000 more.

“My trees don’t like 70-degree days, so that’s been another challenge,” Sherwood said. “The heat not only killed a bunch of trees (from the farms), it takes two years to recover. … You can’t just ramp up manufacturing. They take eight to 10 years to grow.”

There are plenty of residents who skip the tree lots and go straight to the forest.

Through Tuesday, U.S. Forest Service officials have sold more than 11,900 Christmas tree permits for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, said spokeswoman Chris Sukach.

“Last year was the first year we offered permits online (recreation.gov) and we sold more than 22,600 permits this way for the entire season,” Sukach said in an email. “While we won’t know officially until sales are complete how this year’s tally will compare, we’re on track to have a good year. Offering permits online has helped streamline the process and has been well-received by our purchasers.”

But for those staying in town, the advice was universal from vendors.

“If you want something special,” said Richey, “I would not drag your feet.”

Comments / 0

 

The Denver Gazette

The Great Resignation: Workers are quitting in record numbers. So where are they going?

It has been called the Great Resignation. The Big Quit. The Great Reshuffle. Whatever the name, it's a stunning transformation in the American workforce as workers quit in unprecedented numbers — some retiring, some retreating until the pandemic is over, some forging a new path. In that last category is Elizabeth Uhlrich of Littleton. She spent more than 20 years going to the office performing auditing work for large companies...
The Denver Gazette

9 Wells Fargo Colorado branches close temporarily

Financial giant Wells Fargo, the largest bank both in Colorado Springs and statewide, has recently closed nine Front Range branches temporarily as it fights a worsening labor shortage hitting many employers. Anthony Timmons, a Wells Fargo spokesman in Las Vegas, said in an email that the company shuttered the branches "because of staffing constraints, and the branches will resume operations as soon as possible." He said customers can check the bank’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches and can use mobile...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Reminder: RTD services will be disrupted by Parade of Lights on Saturday

The annual Parade of Lights will return to downtown Denver on Saturday — and with it will come several delays on services provided by the Regional Transportation District. The annual parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will feature floats, character balloons, marching bands and equestrian units. These displays will block several roads including 14th Avenue, Bannock Street, Tremont Place, 17th Street, Arapahoe Street, 15th Street and Glenarm Place.
DENVER, CO
Pete Elliott
The Denver Gazette

Things to do this weekend in Denver and beyond: Fire festival, Christmas market and more

A theatrical, artistic, performance time of all things fire at the Telluride Fire Festival on Friday to Sunday. A plethora of interactive activities. Flaming sculptures, gallery walk, art cars. Inspired by Burning Man, it's produced to support artists. telluridefirefestival.org/about. FRIDAYS-SUNDAYS. Two more weekends for this movie treat, Film on the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Redstone Castle a proud — and haunted? — symbol of Manitou Springs' Victorian age

Ten years ago, when he moved into the equally famous and infamous Redstone Castle, Dan Stuart had heard the stories. Having lived in Manitou Springs for decades, he knew about Emma Crawford, the sorrowful soul of local legend. In 1908, Redstone Castle was leased to spiritualist and medium Alice Crawford Snow, Emma’s sister. Emma was known to play the piano here before her dying wish was met to be buried on Red Mountain.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs home construction slows as builders wrestle with supply, material and labor shortages

The pace of Colorado Springs-area home construction fell in November for the fourth straight month, a likely byproduct of builders who've slowed production because they lack materials and supplies and don't have enough workers. "Product availability and labor," said Chad Thurber, president of local builder Vantage Homes and incoming board president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs. "They've plagued our industry locally and I don't know that anyone has escaped that unscathed." ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Boulder County announces omicron case; patient has recent travel to South Africa

Boulder County identified its first case of the omicron variant Friday, county officials said, 24 hours after Colorado confirmed its first case. The Boulder County man had recently traveled to South Africa, the county’s public health department said. The patient tested positive for COVID-19, and given their recent travel history, their sample was flagged for further investigation. The omicron case was confirmed by the state Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday. The patient is isolated, and health investigators are notifying their close contacts.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

First known case of omicron variant identified in Colorado

Colorado's first confirmed case of the new omicron variant has been identified in a woman who recently traveled to southern Africa, the state Department of Public Health and Environment said Thursday. The woman, an Arapahoe County resident, has minor symptoms, was fully vaccinated and isolated at home, the agency said. She had not received her booster dose. She visited several countries in southern Africa, state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy told reporters, and she wore a mask on her return travels late last week. She was not...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LoDo businesses to hold holiday celebration in support of nonprofits

Four of Lower Downtown Denver’s biggest attractions are teaming up to host a philanthropic holiday celebration on Sunday. The event, dubbed “LoDo Gives Back,” will feature family-friendly holiday-themed activities and opportunities for attendees to donate to local nonprofits at Market Station, Union Station, Dairy Block and McGregor Square. All of...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

DEA drug sting shows that Mexican-manufactured fentanyl has flooded Colorado

An eight-month drug sting netted 110,000 pills laced with fentanyl, scores of long guns and handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and even hand grenades, law enforcement officials from at least a dozen metro agencies announced Wednesday. David Olesky, acting special agent for the Denver Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said the haul of fentanyl pills illustrated how prevalent the narcotic has become in Colorado. “People...
COLORADO STATE
