ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players’ Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved ‘Soon’

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJkyX_0dCMaQng00

DENVER, Colorado (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. The league’s commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference Thursday morning. He said the league is hoping both parties come to an agreement soon.

The lockout began at 12:01 Thursday morning. The last time a work stoppage happened in major league baseball was 27 years ago in 1994. Many are hoping it will get wrapped up by the time spring training begins.

During the lockout, players will receive any signing bonuses or deferred salary payments, but they will not be paid their base salary if the lockout impacts the regular season.

Manfred says the players association has not budged from a list of proposals it made all the way back in May.

Some of the players’ demands include shortening the time until players can reach free agency and raising the luxury tax threshold, which would drive player salaries higher.

Manfred said the players’ demands are “bad for the sport and bad for the fans.”

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get to an agreement,” Manfred said. “I think we’re in a process, I’m prepared to continue that process and I’m optimistic that we’re going to get a deal.”

Spring training begins in 11 weeks. In 1994, the strike lasted for nearly a year, 232 days.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

MLB enters first lockout in 26 years

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association failed to complete a new labor agreement before the expiration of the previous pact, leading team owners to enforce the first work stoppage since 1994-95. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the lockout, which was anticipated, early Thursday in a letter address to fans. The lockout ends a flood of signings and trades, which occurred over the last few weeks.
MLB
Sportico

MLB Lockout Cancels Winter Meetings as Sides Target Spring Training Start

Major League Baseball locked out the players after the current five-year Basic Agreement between the sides expired at midnight Wednesday night. The sport’s annual Winter Meetings, which had been scheduled to begin next week in Orlando, have also been canceled. The owners voted unanimously in favor of a lockout after negotiations broke down Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said during a press conference in Dallas Thursday morning. “We came to Texas to make a deal,” Manfred said. “We committed to the process. We made proposals, and it just did not happen.” Because of that lockout, baseball officials aren’t allowed to contact their own...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
AFP

MLB locks out players in first work stoppage since 1994

Major League Baseball locked out its players shortly after midnight on Thursday as failure to agree on a new collective contract sparked the sport's first work stoppage since 1994. Disagreement on how to divide $10 billion in revenues from the elite level of America's national pastime saw negotiations come to a halt on Wednesday afternoon, and after the collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 pm MLB announced it would lock out players. In a "Letter to Fans" posted on Twitter, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was disappointed that the league was "forced to commence a lockout of Major League Players, effective at 12:01 am on December 2." Manfred said MLB executives believe an off-season lockout "is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred calls work stoppage 'bad for business'

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to reporters on Thursday morning, just hours after the team owners voted unanimously to lock out the players and trigger the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95. Though the lockout coincided with the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, it should be noted that negotiations could have continued without shutting down the league.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB enters lockout as collective bargaining agreement expires

Major League Baseball has entered a lockout. MLB owners and the players association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the expiration of the prior CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, resulting in the league's first work stoppage in 26 years. "Simply...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
AFP

MLB lockout sets up March showdown in union talks

Major League Baseball's first dispute with players since a strike wiped out the 1994 World Series could drag on long enough to jeopardize the start of the 2022 season. Even with off-season operations shut down, it won't be until the end of February, when pre-season games are set to be played, that both sides begin to feel a major financial pinch.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkout#Major League Baseball
New York Post

Ex-Yankee Masahiro Tanaka will pitch again in Japan next year

The Yankees need another starting pitcher, but there will be no reunion with Masahiro Tanaka, as the right-hander has decided to remain in Japan for another season with Rakuten. But the team, according to sources, remains confident it will be able to make the necessary moves to create what general...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Reportedly Nearing Deal with Korean Baseball League

In making the best of a bad situation news, former Dodgers outfielder DJ Peters may be heading out of the country to secure more money and better playing time. First, Peters made his MLB debut with LA last season, struggling to a .192 average in 18 games before being designated for assignment and ultimately traded to the Texas Rangers. Where most former Dodgers end up, apparently. In 52 games with Texas, the Glendora native hit just .198 but did connect on 12 home runs while driving in 34 runs.
MLB
MLB

Soto First Team All-MLB for 2nd straight year

WASHINGTON -- First, there was a Silver Slugger Award. Then, there was a second-place finish in National League MVP voting. On Tuesday, right fielder Juan Soto wrapped up his 2021 offseason accolades by being named First Team All-MLB for the second year in a row. The award, in its third...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsbug.info

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
MLB
FanSided

3 NBA players who could be first-time All-Stars this year

We are quickly approaching the point in the NBA season where we can start to read more into statistical trends and the play of certain individuals. While teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are still being given the benefit of the doubt, both organizations would have to admit that this season has not gone the way they would have hoped for so far.
NBA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
88K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy