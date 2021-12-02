ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceano, CA

Holiday themed shows now playing at Oceano theatre

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
Performers on stage at the Great American Melodrama theatre.

The theatre will be running a holiday themed triple bill

The Great American Melodrama theatre is running multiple holiday themed family-friendly shows as part of their “Holiday Extravaganza” series from November 18 through December 31.

Features include the classic Christmas tale of Scrooge, a fairy tale opera with zany characters and music in a “Holiday Vaudeville Revue”.

Doors open 30 minutes before showtimes and tickets can be purchased at the door with prices starting at $24 and discounts available for season pass holders.

For more information regarding tickets, showtimes and discounts visit the ticket webpage.

