Atascadero, CA

The City of Atascadero to present Winter Wonderland 2021

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
Photo by Heather Young.

15 additional tons of snow added this year

– Over 75 tons of snow is on its way to the Central Coast. Winter Wonderland is back for another snow-driven event in Downtown Atascadero on Friday, Dec. 10 from 5-9 pm. Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens and the entire downtown of Atascadero will be transformed into a “magical snowy paradise.”

This year they have added another 15 tons of snow to make for the largest amount of snow being delivered since the event started over 20 years ago. With 75 tons of snow there will be larger snow pile play areas and will help make way for a massive snow slide with four sled runs (vs. 3) built by Kiwanis Club of Atascadero, Glacier Ice Company of San Luis Obispo and Premier Ag. This year’s snow themed events also include Joe’s Little Train operated by the Elks Club of Atascadero, two Euro bungee jumps, obstacle course, gladiator joust, bounce houses, face painting, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This event also offers shopping from downtown merchants to over 25 craft and food vendors. Visitors can experience musical entertainment at Historic City Hall by the Fine Arts Academy Monarch Choir & Atascadero Elementary Choir together, Atascadero High School Show & Concert choirs, Atascadero High School Strings, Jazz & Concert Band, the Fine Arts Academy Dance Group, plus dance performances by Motions Academy of Dance, Fine Arts Academy, and scooter demonstrations by A-Town Park & 805 Board shop.

Santa & Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the massive snow slide area and Santa may even be the first to ride a sled down the slide, kicking off this event. If you miss Santa & Mrs. Claus at the snow slide, catch them at City Hall until 9 p.m. The North Pole entrance for Santa will be on the West Mall side of the building.

For a schedule of entertainment, go to https://www.visitatascadero.com/events/index.php?id=401.

Templeton Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Christmas on Main Street’

Event will feature merchant open houses, entertainment, tree auction, vendor fair and Santa meet & greet, plus children’s activities. – The Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and volunteers are planning a community event to bring both residents and visitors together on Main Street to celebrate the holidays, on Saturday Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m..
Holiday festivities in Atascadero kick off Dec. 3

Festivities include lighting ceremony, ‘reverse parade’ art and wine tour, and ‘Trail of Lights’. – Holiday festivities in Atascadero kick off on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens, with the annual countdown to light up Historic City Hall at “Light up the Downtown.” This year, they will be bringing the event back to it’s normal in-person format with the Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir and Atascadero Community Band performing holiday music. Then starting at 6 p.m., enjoy the traditional countdown to light up city hall with the mayor and councilmembers, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus making their way around Sunken Gardens on the Model-A firetruck. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to visit on the steps of city hall facing the Middle School. Complimentary hay rides, Model-A firetruck rides and hot chocolate from Lighthouse Coffee.
Sunny skies in the forecast for Atascadero this week

– Atascadero should see lots of sun this week, relatively warm daytime temperatures and chilly overnight lows, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 79-degrees, and Tuesday’s high temp is predicted at 80. On Wednesday temperatures could climb to as high as 84. By Friday and Saturday, daytime temperatures are expected to cool off slightly to the mid to low 70s.
Atascadero arrest records for November 15 to 21

On November 15, Joseph Michael Maldonado, 34, of Atascadero, was arrested at 10165 El Camino Real for disorderly conduct: under influence. On November 16, Andres Rodriguez, 42, of San Miguel, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Arcade for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail.
City manager discusses upcoming holiday season activities

– It’s really hard to believe, but we’re already seeing lots of holiday decorations and lights going up, and not only in the retail stores – I’ve seen a few homes in town with beautiful displays that show our community is getting into the spirit too! Thanksgiving is already upon us and then the busy annual holiday season will really be in full swing. At this time of year there is always so much to do, but we all should also take a little time out from all of the planning, preparation, cooking and other necessary responsibilities for some fun and a little bit of magic as well! Be sure to mark your calendars now for all of the great, family-friendly events that are coming right around the corner, specially designed to generate many wonderful memories.
Ribbon cutting held for new pickleball courts in Atascadero

Atascadero Pickleball Club President Barbara Sims cuts ribbon to open four new courts. – Pickleball enthusiasts from throughout San Luis Obispo County gathered at Atascadero’s Colony Park Saturday to celebrate four new pickleball courts. Atascadero Pickleball Club President Barbara Sims cut the ribbon to open the four new courts. Then,...
SLO County home to three winners of National Tractor Restoration Competition

Grand champion is an alum of JB Dewar’s Tractor Restoration Education Program. – Three of the winners of the 2021 National Delo Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) hail from San Luis Obispo County. TRC 2021 took place during the 94th National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention. This annual event honors the achievements of America’s most talented teen tractor restorationists.
New escape room The Great Escape opens in Atascadero

The Great Escape is officially open now from Thursdays through Sundays with a full two custom-built escape rooms available alongside five virtual reality experiences. Atascadero’s new escape room is also the only escape room on the Central Coast that serves beer, wine, and food to its guests. The rotating list of local and international wines and beers available to guests is hand-selected by owner and certified Sommelier Bill Murrieta.
