Atascadero, CA

Atascadero arrest records for November 22 to 28

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hznRw_0dCMZo4B00
  • On November 22, Joshua McLeod Harris, 26, was arrested at 9010 West Front Road for the use or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • On November 22, Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested at 9150 El Camino Real for trespassing and refusing to leave the property at the owner’s request.
  • On November 22, Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested at 7305 El Camino Real for receiving known stolen property, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and petty theft.
  • On November 22, Roger Anthony Gonzalez, 36, transient, was arrested at 6700 El Camino Real for a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.
  • On November 25, Fernando Manuel Mendozagonzalez, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etcetera.
  • On November 25, Derrick Adams, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested at State Highway 41 near Mercedes Ave. for a felony arrest warrant.
  • On November 26, Nicholas Bernier Rivera, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.
  • On November 26, Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was arrested at 8360 El Camino Real for shoplifting.
  • On November 28, Sara Kay Matheny, 35, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for a bench warrant/failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.
  • On November 28, Rochelle Diane Conrow, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etcetera.
  • On November 28, Jessica Lee Rouse, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested at 9850 E. Front Road for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etcetera.

