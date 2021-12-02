Car crashes onto Cranston school's tennis courts

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Michigan school shooter, appeared in court after being arrested early Saturday. They have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Michael George reports.
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN fired anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday less than a week after new information emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year. The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday...
(CNN) — While at least 12 states have identified cases of the Omicron coronavairus variant, US health officials remain concerned about the Delta version that accounts for practically all new infections. "We now have about 86,000 cases of Covid right now in the United States being diagnosed daily, and 99.9%...
The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
U.S. intelligence is warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine involving as many as 175,000 troops as soon as January, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News following a Friday report in The Washington Post about the scale of a possible offensive. The plans involve extensive movement of 100...
As parts of the southeast and southern U.S. see record-breaking warm temperatures, some parts of Hawaii are facing a blizzard warning for the weekend. The forecast blizzard would be the first to hit Hawaii since 2018, the National Weather Service confirmed to CBS News. The blizzard warning is the result...
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
When nuclear talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed on Monday, the Iranian delegation returned to the negotiating table in Vienna with newfound confidence. Since the end of the last round of talks in June, the Ebrahim Raisi government has...
Comments / 1