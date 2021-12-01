Moderna vaccine slightly more effective than Pfizer vaccine in preventing COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are likely to be a hot topic of conversation around many Thanksgiving gatherings this week. The idea of a booster is, in part, to increase the number of circulating antibodies being made against SARS-CoV-2. But, it has remained unknown how correlated the level of antibodies is to the level of protection against infection. Now, by measuring antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in participants in a Phase III trial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, researchers found that the higher the antibody level, the greater the vaccine protection against COVID-19.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO