Montana State

December 2, 2021

By Editor
bitterrootstar.com
 4 days ago

By Jean Schurman Who would have thought that the Christmas Spirit would rear its head in...

bitterrootstar.com

bitterrootstar.com

Staffing shortages could impact MDT winter operations

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is committed to keeping the highways cleared whenever winter weather impacts the state. National workforce shortages are affecting MDT, like many other employers. Recruitment efforts for seasonal Maintenance Technicians (snowplow operators) in several areas across the state have been severely impacted. The staffing shortages...
HELENA, MT
weatherboy.com

“Catastrophe” Unfolds in Hawaii: 2’+ Rain, Blizzard Conditions, 125 mph + Winds

Both the National Weather Service and Hawaii County Civil Defense are describing a major winter storm impacting the Big Island of Hawaii today a “catastrophe” with epic heavy rains, high surf, and extreme blizzard conditions with winds gusting to or over 125 mph in some locations. The worst of the storm is expected to impact the Big Island over the next 12 hours; it also appears the wet and wild weather could linger for days, putting people’s homes and lives in jeopardy while bringing a cold, soggy end to many others vacation plans.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
State
Montana State
Fox 32 Chicago

Hawaii sees snow after rare blizzard warning

HONOLULU - The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii's Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 100 mph (160 kph) and 12 inches (30.4 centimeters) or more of snow were possible. The warning in effect through Sunday morning for Big Island summits said "travel...
HAWAII STATE
NBC News

Hospitals refused to prescribe ivermectin. Threats and lockdowns followed.

HELENA, Mont. — One Montana hospital went into lockdown and called police after a woman threatened violence because a relative was denied her request to be treated with ivermectin. Officials of another Montana hospital accused public officials of threatening and harassing their health care workers for refusing to treat a...
HELENA, MT
#Weather#Christmas#The Christmas Spirit#Mdt
NBC News

Forecasters predicting snow in Hawaii

There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
westkentuckystar.com

Blizzard Could Bring Foot of Snow to... Hawaii?

A potent weekend storm is hammering the Hawaiian Islands with gusty winds and widespread flooding rain, but also with blizzard conditions expected at some higher elevations. Much of the tropical paradise has been abnormally dry recently, with parts of Hawaii in severe to extreme drought. But now the threat is for 6 to 12 inchs of rainfall through Monday.
Costco
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Endangered Places 2021: Group Of 46 Bridges Spanning The State With Unique History, Architecture

(CBS4)– Some of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places include not just one location, but instead a group of 46 bridges. When the railroads removed their train yards, they left behind steel truss bridges. Rather than remove them, city planners often repurposed them as pedestrian walkways. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation is taking a similar look at bridges across the state, trying to balance the historic nature of these bridges with the growing transportation needs of Colorado drivers. Red Cliff Bridge (credit: CBS) One of those bridges is in Red Cliff, rising 209 feet above the Eagle River. “When you see this bridge, you know...
COLORADO STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Frontier Guns and Ammo has new owner

Dustin Harris, the new owner of Frontier Guns and Ammo at 1704 North 1st in Hamilton, spent his youth running and learning about guns. The two came hand-in-hand while working at his parent’s rifle range in Ham Lake, Minnesota. It was an ongoing effort for he and his siblings. “We...
HAMILTON, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Trustee Sale – 512 N. 5th, Hamilton MT

TO BE SOLD FOR CASH AT TRUSTEE’S SALE on April 05, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. (recognized local time) at the Main Door of the Ravalli County Judicial Building, located at, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, the following described real property, situated in Ravalli County, Montana:. Lot 5, Block...
MONTANA STATE
Duluth News Tribune

Winter storm now expected to begin Sunday in Northland

The first winter snow storm of the season is expected this weekend in the Northland. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported that the heaviest snowfall is now forecast to begin Sunday morning and continuing throughout the day. The heaviest snowfall is expected along the North Shore, where over a foot of snow is possible, as well as the international border.
DULUTH, MN
bitterrootstar.com

Warming shelters

As the temperature in the valley drops and housing prices in the Bitterroot skyrocket, I’m wondering where our unhoused neighbors are supposed to go. After reading about the recent death of an unhoused man who collapsed in Victor as he was walking from Hamilton to Missoula to receive treatment for his hands and feet due to injuries from the cold (‘Two Dimes and a Nickel: Cold Kills Homeless Bitterroot Man’ Ravalli Republic, Nov 16th), I started thinking about all the folks in the Bitterroot, including families, that don’t have a warm place to go. People are sleeping outside in the bitter cold and families are living in their cars. There has to be a better solution. Can we as a community find some locations? What about church basements? Most churches are used one or two days a week and go largely empty the rest of the week. Could they be put to better use in the off-hours? What other spaces are going unused at night? In a country with so much wealth, no one should be going hungry or unhoused. Poverty isn’t a crime. How can we best help our neighbors? Where can we pool our resources? Which organizations are ready to step up and help? This is, of course, not only a problem in the winter, but the winter is when being unhoused can be deadly. Let’s work together to support our neighbors and find places for them to be safe and warm.
HAMILTON, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Ravalli County health department releases updated COVID-19 death statistics

Ravalli County Public Health has recently completed the latest reconciliation of reported COVID-19 deaths which occurred between March of 2021 through November 2021. Public Health receives these notifications and vets each before reconciling these with Montana Department of Health and Human Services. The reconciliation was completed on Tuesday, November 30th. The state map was updated to reflect 44 new confirmed COVID-19 related deaths for Ravalli County bringing the total deaths to 116.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Handled with care – Florence glass blower creates fragile beauty

Lisa Tate was always an artist but she didn’t start out as a glass blower. She was an engraver, mostly engraving on cut crystal. But she always loved cameo glass, also called Roman glass. According to Wikipedia, cameo glass is a luxury form of glass art produced by cameo glass engraving or carving through fused layers of differently colored glass to produce designs, usually with white opaque glass figures and motifs on a dark-colored background. The technique is first seen in ancient Roman art of about 30 BC, where it was an alternative to the more luxurious engraved gem vessels in cameo style that used naturally layered semi-precious gemstones such as onyx and agate. Glass allowed consistent and predictable colored layers, even for round objects.
FLORENCE, MT

