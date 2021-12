Edward Jones has launched an online tool that will estimate an advisor's compensation in their first two post-transition years at the firm. The compensation calculator, which debuted in September, is part of an effort to attract what the firm considers experienced advisors: those with more than three years of experience; more than $30 million in portable assets under advisement and trailing 12-month production of $250,000 or higher.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO