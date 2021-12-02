18-3921(a) Theft by Unlawful Taking and one additional charge

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Bensalem Police responded to the Shop Rite store on Bristol Road for the report of an attempted purse snatch. The victim stated that she had her purse in her cart and turned away for a brief moment when a male grabbed her purse and started walking away. The victim then was able to take a hold of her purse and pull it from his grasp. The male then exited the store and drove away in a white Subaru Forrester with front end damage and a missing hubcap.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO