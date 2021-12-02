ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

18-3921(a) Theft by Unlawful Taking and one additional charge

crimewatchpa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaylor, Lamel Maurice - 18-3921(a) Theft by Unlawful Taking and one additional charge. The OPD arrested and charged Terence Kenneth Henderson of Oxford and Lamel Maurice...

www.crimewatchpa.com

crimewatchpa.com

West, Travis B - (1 Count Theft By Unlawful Taking- M2 and 2 additional charges

On November 28, 2021, at approximately 10:45 am, West Chester Police Officers responded to the report of trespassers at 690 S Creek Road, Brandywine Picnic Park. One of the property's caretakers indicated subjects were moving items around and walking around the park property. The Investigation revealed Travis B. West, a 27-year-old white male from West Chester, PA, removed items from the park that were not his. West's preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-01.
WEST CHESTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

75-3802 A1DUI and one additional charge

Tighe, Joseph Michael - 75-3802 A1DUI and one additional charge. On September 5, 2021 at 5:14PM, the OPD responded to the unit block N Third Street for a motor vehicle accident. Officers detected the driver under the influence. The driver refused a chemical test. On November 2, 2021, OPD arrested and charged the driver, Joseph Michael Tighe of Lincoln University.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Heroin Stolen From Evidence By Pennsylvania State Police Corporal

A Pennsylvania state police corporal stole heroin, used it at work and attempted to use work software to cover it all up, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.Corporal Brian Edward Rickard, 48, of Honesdale, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Profess…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
crimewatchpa.com

75-3808 Operate Vehicle w/o ignition interlock and one additional charge

On October 10, 2021 at 2:16AM, the OPD charged William P. Henderson of Oxford with operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, after initially being pulled over for a violation of driving without headlights. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate...
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(3 Counts)Theft By Unlawful Taking

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Bensalem Police responded to the Shop Rite store on Bristol Road for the report of an attempted purse snatch. The victim stated that she had her purse in her cart and turned away for a brief moment when a male grabbed her purse and started walking away. The victim...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Paul, Roonide - Identity Theft and 1 additional charge

In July and August of 2021 the Ambler Borough Police Department received several theft complaints from residents at the Artman Home located at 250 N. Bethlehem Pike Ambler Borough, Pennsylvania, 19002. The residents reported theft of credit cards, and cash. The residents reporting multiple fraudulent charges on their credit card statements from July 18 through August 2, 2021. During the investigation, Police learned that an employee, Roonide Paul, had used the cards at several locations. Paul was charged with multiple charges to include Identity Theft, Access Device Fraud, Possession of instrument of crime, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property.
AMBLER, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3307 (A3) Institutional Vandalism

Runkle, Demetrius Rashawn - (18) 3307 (A3) Institutional Vandalism. Demetrius Runkle was charged with Institutional Vandalism after intentionally breaking a glass window within the confines of the Cumberland County Prison where he is housed as an inmate. Source:. Charges:. October 4, 2021. Bonham, Andrew Ivan - (18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

ROBBINS, NIZAIR KAINON - (1) count of Theft from a motor vehicle and 3 additional charges

On Monday, August 30, 2021, at approximately 1529 hours, Lower Moreland Twp Police responded to Kent Road for a report of suspicious activity. Witnesses reported a dark-colored sedan, possibly an Audi, parked near a Toyota. The males had exited the sedan and lifted the Prius with a jack. Witnesses heard noises which sounded like a saw and then observed three males return to the sedan with the jack and another item that they placed in the trunk of the sedan before leaving the area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimewatchpa.com

Crash Investigation - North Cedar Street

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD patrol function investigated a crash that occurred on 11/29/2021 around 4:01 PM in the 400 Block of North Cedar Street. A vehicle driven by Harold L. HALDEMAN, age 57, of Denver, struck a legally parked (unoccupied) vehicle. No injuries were reported. All site content on...
LITITZ, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General Impairment (M)

Rodriguez, Pedro Luis - (18) 3802 (A1) DUI-General Impairment (M) and 3 additional charges. On November 7, 2021 at approximately 12:54 a.m., Lower Allen Police Officers were traveling north on Wesley Drive in the area of Route 15. A vehicle was observed turning right from Gettysburg Road onto Wesley Drive. The vehicle was identified as a white Nissan Altima and was observed to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18)3802(D)(2) DUI-Controlled Substance (M)

Fox, Julian Gibson - (18)3802(D)(2) DUI-Controlled Substance (M) and 3 additional charges. On July 20, 2021 at 2:22 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Bruster's, 3519 Hartzdale Drive, for suspicious activity. It was reported that two males were sitting in a vehicle, acting odd. They had been sitting there for some time and were observed smoking something...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Gonzalez Ramirez, Miguel - 75-3802 A1DUI and four additional charges

On November 18, 2021 at 3:57PM, the OPD were dispatched to a hit & run accident, no injury reported along the 400 block Broad Street. At 4:06PM, Oxford police officer located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Oxford Village / Lauren Lane. Witnesses came to the police scene to identify the driver involved in the hit & run. Police detected the driver to be under the influence. The driver, Miguel Gonzalez Ramirez of Guatemala was arrested for DUI. Gonzalez Ramirez was transported to Chester County Prison Central Booking and awaiting preliminary hearing.
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

McFerrin, Savahnnah Shannay - (1) Count Felony Burglary and 2 additional charges

Burglary / Criminal Mischief / Harassment Arrest, 3:13 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, 500 block Kensington Terrace (LT) – Savahnnah Shannay McFerrin, F/23, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, McFerrin forced entry into a locked apartment and started screaming at the victim. McFerrin then threw and broke a television, a computer, and a bed frame. McFerrin also smashed a window. Total loss: $2,550.00. McFerrin also punched the victim several times. She was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
LANCASTER, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Arroyo, Eloy - 18-2701(a1) Simple Assault and three additional charges

On September 26, 2021 at 6:12PM, the OPD were dispatched to a roving domestic that stopped along the 300 block Nottingham Ave. The victim reported they were assaulted while traveling from Lancaster County into Chester County. The defendant, identified as Eloy Arroyo of Oxford was reported to have punched the victim in the face multiple times. During the assault, the defendant's vehicle left the roadway, striking an unknown fixed object, putting the victim in danger of serious bodily injury. On November 9, 2021, Arroyo was arrested and charged for simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and two additional charges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Henderson, Terence Kenneth - 18-2706-A1 Terroristic Threats and three additional charges

On October 13, 2021 at 12:35AM, the OPD was dispatched to the 100 block N 5th Street for a domestic disturbance. The victim reports, Terence Kenneth Henderson picked up a knife from the kitchen and began threatening everyone in the house saying that he will kill them all. Preliminary hearing was held on October 26, 2021. All charges were held over to the court of common pleas, Henderson remains at Chester County Prison, bail set at $20,000 / 10%
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Meehan, James Michael - (3 Counts)Theft By Unlawful Taking and 1 additional charge

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Bensalem Police responded to the Shop Rite store on Bristol Road for the report of an attempted purse snatch. The victim stated that she had her purse in her cart and turned away for a brief moment when a male grabbed her purse and started walking away. The victim then was able to take a hold of her purse and pull it from his grasp. The male then exited the store and drove away in a white Subaru Forrester with front end damage and a missing hubcap.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

crimewatchpa.com

Burglary of Storage Unit - Penn Township - ASSIST THE NLCRPD INVESTIGATION

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Reporting party claimed that a storage unit was broken into and there was a loss of assorted designer clothing. Shoes, and handbags. Investigation continues. No loss estimate total is available. The time frame for the crime is undetermined. Anyone who may have information concerning the identity of this thief is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via the Crimewatch tip submission.
PUBLIC SAFETY

