18-3921(a) Theft by Unlawful Taking and one additional charge

Burglary / Criminal Mischief / Harassment Arrest, 3:13 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, 500 block Kensington Terrace (LT) – Savahnnah Shannay McFerrin, F/23, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, McFerrin forced entry into a locked apartment and started screaming at the victim. McFerrin then threw and broke a television, a computer, and a bed frame. McFerrin also smashed a window. Total loss: $2,550.00. McFerrin also punched the victim several times. She was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.
